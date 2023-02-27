Close menu

New Zealand beat England following one of all-time great finishes

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Wellington

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The winning moment as NZ win by one run
It is only the second time a Test has been won by one run - the other being West Indies' victory over Australia in Adelaide in 1993
Second Test, Wellington, (day five of five)
England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100) & 256 (Root 95, Wagner 4-62)
New Zealand 209 (Southee 73) & 483 (Williamson 132, Leach 5-157)
New Zealand win by 1 run
England lost to New Zealand by one run in one of the all-time great finishes to the second Test in Wellington.

On a barely believable final day at the Basin Reserve, last man James Anderson was caught down the leg side off Neil Wagner when England needed two to win.

Anderson had joined number 10 Jack Leach with seven required, after Leach added 36 for the ninth wicket with Ben Foakes, who was caught at fine leg for 35.

Anderson fended off a vicious bouncer from Wagner, then sensationally clubbed the next ball for four.

Leach saw off an over from Tim Southee, leaving the stage set for Anderson, but Wagner's fourth wicket left England 257 all out and drew a deafening roar from the Basin Reserve crowd.

Needing 258 to win the match and series, England calamitously slipped to 80-5, then after a stand of 121 between Joe Root and Ben Stokes, experienced another collapse of 3-14.

Foakes, Leach and Anderson almost got them over the line, but ultimately England lost a Test after enforcing the follow-on for the first time, the fourth such defeat in Test history.

It ends a run of six straight victories and denies them a seventh straight win, a feat last achieved by England in 2004.

For New Zealand, their first win after following-on earns a 1-1 draw in the series and protects an unbeaten home run that stretches back to 2017.

England's next Test is against Ireland at Lord's on 1 June before their bid to regain the Ashes begins on 16 June.

An almost entirely separate England squad begins a white-ball series in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

England's entertainers beaten at last

Ben Stokes & Tim Southee share the trophy
The series was drawn 1-1, following England's 267-run win in the first Test

This was a breathtaking conclusion to a memorable Test, played out to a rapturous crowd given free entry to the Basin Reserve.

England repeatedly state their commitment to making Test cricket entertaining, but this cannot have been in the script.

When captain Stokes enforced the follow-on on the third morning, New Zealand were 226 behind and England dominant.

What followed was a magnificent Kiwi comeback, with Kane Williamson making a classy century. The Blacks Caps' total of 483 was the fourth-highest ever made by a team following-on against England.

Beginning the fifth day on 48-1, England were favourites on a pitch that remained good for batting until a chaotic collapse of four wickets for 27, the nadir of which was Harry Brook being run out without facing a ball.

Root's counter-attack and Stokes' stoicism - he took 116 balls over his 33 - looked to have regained control, before the pendulum swung again.

Foakes hooked just over Michael Bracewell at deep mid-wicket when he had 12 and New Zealand's short-ball plan became increasingly ragged.

The target ticked down, anticipation rose and, when Foakes finally made an error, the sight of 40-year-old Anderson walking to the crease was pure theatre.

It looked like he would hit the winning runs for the first time in his distinguished Test career, but instead England suffered only the second one-run defeat in Test history.

This loss will not derail England's preparations for the summer Ashes. Their style is established and they are transformed from the team that was on a run of one win in 17 Tests this time last year.

Indeed, the biggest concern coming out of this Test is the state of Stokes' fitness, with the all-rounder often hobbling and bowling only two overs in the match.

Leach and Anderson denied

Neil Wagner celebrates at the end of the match
Neil Wagner took 4-62 from 15.2 overs

When the prolific Brook was run out, miles short of his ground after Root pushed towards the slips and took off, Root held his head in his hands.

It came after nightwatchman Ollie Robinson miscued a pull off Southee, Ben Duckett edged a cut off Matt Henry for 33 and the unsettled Ollie Pope did the same off Wagner for 14.

England were in tatters, New Zealand rampant and the Basin Reserve buzzing.

But Root started to make amends for his part in the Brook run-out by launching a blistering assault, targeting the off-spin of Bracewell for particular punishment.

What made the action all the more compelling was Stokes' grim determination while batting on one leg.

Transformed from the man out slogging in the first innings, Stokes took only one run from his first 19 balls, then mainly scored with edges through or over the slips.

Root's half-century came at a run-a-ball. In the first 50 runs he added with Stokes, the captain's contribution was just five.

Wagner's trademark short-ball plan seemed to be New Zealand's last hope. It worked.

Stokes' ugly swipe ended in a top edge to square leg, while Root miscued a pull to miss out on his second century of the match.

Stuart Broad guided a Henry bouncer to third man and England were floored.

But Foakes is unflappable and Leach has form for match-winning partnerships, having supported Stokes in the famous Ashes win at Headingley in 2019.

Though Foakes' decision to regularly turn down runs seemed questionable, he ensured Leach only once faced more than two balls in the over while gradually chipping away at the target.

Foakes had the match in his grasp only to go for one hook too many, leaving Anderson to write one more chapter in his storied career.

Instead, the brilliant Wagner had the final say and Leach was left one not out from 31 balls.

257 comments

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 03:25

    Just another subtle reminder that test cricket is, and always will be, the greatest form of cricket you could possibly wish for.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Yeah. Lets give New Zealand a second chance of winning the test match shall we. First rule of cricket is to take away the chance of the opposing team from winning the match when you are on top

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 03:21

    Absolutely great game of cricket. Hats off to both teams.

    Having said that; that second last ball really looked like a wide both for height and direction.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:23

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      And a tie would truly have been the right result.

      New Zealand probably deserved an arbitrary breaking of a tie against England to go in their favour though ;)

  • Comment posted by CHIEF BEEF, today at 03:26

    Didn’t care who won, cricket won. Perfect in every way. Always good when one of the big three get beaten, good for the game. Nothing touches our beautiful sport - got everything. Long live test cricket

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I wanted England to win the series as we have not won in New Zealand for a while

  • Comment posted by Dogbreath, today at 03:26

    Umpire chickened out and went awol at the last gasp saloon

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Blame Stokes and McCullum for this win at all costs mentality when we could have just give them no chance of winning the match at all

  • Comment posted by jack wilkes , today at 03:21

    No one going to mention the ball before was a clear wide…scores should be level. Shocking decision from umpires. Anyways a great series overall. Shame there’s not a final deciding 3rd match.

    • Reply posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 03:24

      Good Kind Crake replied:
      I was a little surprised that Kiwi umpire Chris Gaffeney didn’t call it.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 03:37

    Wow ! What a match, congratulations to both teams for providing us with such a thriller. Credit to NZ for battling back in the 2nd innings and then getting the England wickets just in time. Root's dismissal was the key moment, he was going so well. Foakes did well to marshall the tail to within 7 runs, but when he went I knew somehow the game was gone. Great advert for 5 day Tests.

  • Comment posted by Davo, today at 03:27

    Sitting on a bullet-train from Iiyama to Tokyo, reading the commentary, refreshing the screen often as on dodgy wi-fi. What a match!! No better form than test cricket. Congrats to both teams - what a performance

  • Comment posted by i swear on my mums life the dog ate it, today at 03:22

    I hope our fans remember this is just the other side of the double edged sword of the new way of playing. It made for an absolutely fascinating test match, and I'm gutted and now very tired at 3:20am! But this is Stokes personal mission to keep test match cricket alive and I'm all for it. Amazing effort by both teams. Congrats NZ.

    • Reply posted by Pop, today at 03:43

      Pop replied:
      Yes when Bazball works it looks great, but can come with painful losses

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 03:47

    At the end of the day a good team like India or Australia wouldn't have lost that against a second string NZ attack on a good wicket. Brook was the only one of the ten wickets not to fall as a result of a poor shot in that second innings.

    Dramatic watching though proving once again that Test Cricket knocks all other forms of the game into a cocked hat.

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 03:50

      MikePennis replied:
      Yep, England back to being rubbish

  • Comment posted by Logan, today at 03:47

    Indian fan here.

    What a match! ... This is cricket!

    Congratulations to both teams for fighting till the end. What a phenomenal comeback from the kiwis!

    I'm absolutely loving the fearless brand of cricket Stokes and co. is playing. Looking forward to the Ashes.

    This is why we all love Test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Billium, today at 03:27

    Both sides to be rightly lauded. Spectacular for NZ, a brilliant advertisement for Test cricket, and a timely reminder for England that they are not invincible, especially as attention starts to turn towards The Ashes.

  • Comment posted by Phil Brown, today at 03:34

    Great comeback by New Zealand, but England have thrown this series win away. Root,Stokes, Foakes and Leach batted carefully over all, though Stokes shot to get out was weird. Injured or not that was a ball to leave alone. Broad's innings was a joke. Threw his bat at everything,cost us a series win, as did Root's ridiculous run out of Man of the Series Brook. Extraordinarily bad call for that run.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 03:39

      931035 replied:
      Brook could and should have said no, so they're both to blame.

  • Comment posted by afoctlan, today at 03:24

    Wonderful cricket, sad we lost but well done the Blackcaps for sticking at it. More please, the Ashes should be a real contest.
    NZ and Test Cricket both won today!!

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 03:24

    Well played New Zealand, but they didn't take many wickets in that innings, as opposed to England throwing them away. Ollie Pope was particularly bad, setting a tone of panic, and looked like getting out every ball. Duckett, Root (on behalf of Brook), Root (for himself), Stokes and Broad all gave it away,

    • Reply posted by JackTheLad, today at 03:56

      JackTheLad replied:
      Both sides had players "throwing their wickets away"

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 03:23

    This could very well be the best Test match this entire decade. It had EVERYTHING. Even Brook didn't bat at all in the second innings! And I thought Jimmy was going to do it when he had the audacity to smack Wagner down mid-wicket like a specialist batter, but BOY, I WAS WRONG! Huge credit to New Zealand for making this Test match and series epic.

  • Comment posted by Pop, today at 03:56

    Enforcing the follow on doesn’t give ageing bowlers enough time to recover. A little reality check for Stokes. Needless to say we won’t be seeing a follow on at all in the upcoming Ashes.

    • Reply posted by BulldogSpirit, today at 03:58

      BulldogSpirit replied:
      We probably won't be seeing Stokes in the Ashes either.

  • Comment posted by Kilted Kiwi , today at 03:34

    Great game by two teams who were prepared to play!

    • Reply posted by Paddyfan, today at 03:56

      Paddyfan replied:
      Right! Nothing to do with "bazball" hype. Two teams.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 03:33

    Wasn’t the final result I wanted but what a test and I finished off the last of the Christmas sherry. Good morning everyone I’m off to bed.

  • Comment posted by Arshad, today at 03:28

    Congratulations to Kiwis, didn't deserve to lose series and only fourth time ever team batting following on wins. Kane Williamson is a fantastic role model for aspiring young sports men/women, very modest but one of the great players.

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:27

    Stokes has talked of his belief that the result, though important, is still second to the general state of the sport and especially this form of it.

    I guess he manifested this one eh? What a Test! Just goes to show that whatever the run rate or lack thereof, any well-matched battle between two teams over five days of cricket is like little or nothing else in sport.

