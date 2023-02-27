Close menu

New Zealand beat England following one of all-time great finishes

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Wellington

From the section Cricket

Second Test, Wellington, (day five of five)
England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100) & 256 (Root 95, Wagner 4-62)
New Zealand 209 (Southee 73) & 483 (Williamson 132, Leach 5-157)
New Zealand win by 1 run
Scorecard

England lost to New Zealand by one run in one of the all-time great finishes to the second Test in Wellington.

On a barely believable final day at the Basin Reserve, last man James Anderson was caught down the leg side off Neil Wagner when England needed two to win.

Anderson had joined number 10 Jack Leach with seven required, after Leach had added 36 for the ninth wicket with Ben Foakes.

After Anderson fended off a vicious bouncer from Wagner, he sensationally clubbed the next ball for four.

Leach saw off an over from Tim Southee, leaving the stage set for Anderson, but Wagner's fourth wicket drew a deafening roar from the Basin Reserve crowd.

Needing 258 to win the match and series, England calamitously slipped to 80-5, then after a stand of 121 between Joe Root and Ben Stokes, experienced another collapse of 3-14.

Foakes, Leach and Anderson almost got them over the line, but ultimately England lost a Test after enforcing the follow-on for the first time, the fourth such defeat in Test history.

It ends a run of six straight victories and denies them a seventh straight win, a feat last achieved by England in 2004.

For New Zealand, their first win after following-on earns a 1-1 draw in the series and protects an unbeaten home run that stretches back to 2017.

England's next Test is against Ireland at Lord's on 1 June before their bid to regain the Ashes begins on 16 June.

An almost entirely separate England squad begins a white-ball series in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 03:24

    Well done New Zealand -and great to see a sell out crowd enjoy a historic test match.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 03:24

    Fair play to NZ. What character they showed to win after such a dismal set of results.

  • Comment posted by MikePennis, today at 03:24

  • Comment posted by afoctlan, today at 03:24

    Wonderful cricket, sad we lost but well done the Blackcaps for sticking at it. More please, the Ashes should be a real contest.
    NZ and Test Cricket both won today!!

  • Comment posted by Carckle, today at 03:24

    Test cricket will survive because it produces games like this.

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 03:24

    Well played New Zealand, but they didn't take many wickets in that innings, as opposed to England throwing them away. Ollie Pope was particularly bad, setting a tone of panic, and looked like getting out every ball. Duckett, Root (on behalf of Brook), Root (for himself), Stokes and Broad all gave it away,

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 03:24

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 03:24

    That second last ball was a massive wide but New Zealanders are so nice I’m not that angry. What a match.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 03:23

    Just...WOW...amazing. Sleep....

  • Comment posted by DE, today at 03:23

    Great match but that was surely a wide on the penultimate delivery

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 03:23

    This could very well be the best Test match this entire decade. It had EVERYTHING. Even Brook didn't bat at all in the second innings! And I thought Jimmy was going to do it when he had the audacity to smack Wagner down mid-wicket like a specialist batter, but BOY, I WAS WRONG! Huge credit to New Zealand for making this Test match and series epic.

  • Comment posted by paul alford, today at 03:22

    The penultimate ball was a wide. Should have been a tie

  • Comment posted by MikePennis, today at 03:22

  • Comment posted by CitizenX, today at 03:22

    Blood pressure gone through the roof. Crazy match.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 03:22

    A superb advert for a proper teat match. Sad we lost but a magnificent game. 11/10 for both sides.

  • Comment posted by i swear on my mums life the dog ate it, today at 03:22

    I hope our fans remember this is just the other side of the double edged sword of the new way of playing. It made for an absolutely fascinating test match, and I'm gutted and now very tired at 3:20am! But this is Stokes personal mission to keep test match cricket alive and I'm all for it. Amazing effort by both teams. Congrats NZ.

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 03:22

    It’s just not (test) cricket.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 03:21

    It was a wide (penultimate ball)

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 03:21

    Absolutely great game of cricket. Hats off to both teams.

    Having said that; that second last ball really looked like a wide both for height and direction.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 03:23

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      And a tie would truly have been the right result.

      New Zealand probably deserved an arbitrary breaking of a tie against England to go in their favour though ;)

  • Comment posted by A-D-George, today at 03:21

    Penultimate ball was a wide

