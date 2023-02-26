Richard Gleeson was a travelling reserve for England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign following his international debut against India in 2022

Lancashire paceman Richard Gleeson has signed a new two-year T20 contract ahead of the 2023 Vitality Blast.

The England T20 international helped Lancashire Lightning reach last season's Blast final and was the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

He was given an England call-up to face India in 2022 and has gone on to make six appearances for his country.

"It was brilliant to play a key role as we reached the final of the Blast last summer," he told the club website.

"To then make my England debut and be part of a squad that lifted the T20 World Cup was a dream come true and something that I would never have imagined doing this time last year.

"I have felt in good rhythm during the international and franchise cricket that I have played this winter. I am now looking forward to getting back to Old Trafford and playing for Lancashire Lightning in the Vitality Blast - hopefully we can go one better than last year and lift the trophy in July."

Gleeson has taken nine wickets for England, including the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant during his first two overs against India.

He was a travelling reserve for England's victorious T20 World Cup campaign before spending the winter playing for the Delhi Bulls in the T10 League and Gulf Giants in the International League T20.