Keshav Maharaj has taken 206 wickets in 100 internationals for South Africa

Middlesex have signed South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for the first four months of the 2023 season.

The 33-year-old will miss the first two rounds of the County Championship but will be available for the next eight as well as the entirety of the T20 Blast.

Maharaj has taken 206 wickets in 100 internationals for the Proteas.

"It was essential we brought in someone of world-class talent to better handle the top-flight," director of cricket Alan Coleman said external-link .

"Two hard fought games against Nottinghamshire last season, who came up from Division Two with us, showed us just what we'll be facing week in week out this coming season."

"The young spinners we have will benefit enormously from having Keshav with us. Working with him and our consultant coach Ian Salisbury, will play an important part in their own development as they learn from those with enormous experience.

"Their long-term development remains a priority for us as we look to build a squad that can challenge for years to come."

Maharaj joins fellow South African Pieter Malan as Middlesex's second overseas signing for the season and previously had stints in the county game with Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Middlesex finished in the second promotion spot behind Division Two winners Nottinghamshire in 2022.