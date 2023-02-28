England are yet to win a 50-over series since Jos Buttler (left) took over the captaincy in June

Captain Jos Buttler says a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh is "exactly the kind of challenge" England need before October's World Cup in India.

The first of three one-day internationals takes place in Mirpur from 08:30 GMT on Wednesday.

England beat Bangladesh on their last tour in 2016 but have lost their past seven 50-over series, dating back to 2005, in similar conditions in India.

"It will be a great challenge for us," said Buttler.

Bangladesh have won 12 of their past 13 home ODI series since the 2015 World Cup, including beating number-one ranked India in December - with that England series in 2016 their only defeat.

This assignment will be the last limited-overs cricket England play for almost six months, and their final overseas games before they defend their 50-over World Cup title on the subcontinent.

"They are very tough to beat in their home conditions," continued Buttler, who has only won three of 11 completed ODIs since replacing Eoin Morgan as permanent captain in June.

"We only have these matches and then don't play again until September just before the World Cup. All our preparation is geared towards that World Cup and these are the conditions that will probably be the closest that we can get to playing in India.

"This is exactly the kind of challenge we need, with the World Cup not too far away we can test ourselves against conditions that we as a side find the hardest.

"It's going to be a great measure of where we are as a team."

The series - with the ODIs followed by three Twenty20 internationals - will also conclude England's winter schedule, with an 11-week break before a one-off Test against Ireland starts on 1 June.

The first ODI will start just over 24 hours after the two-Test series in New Zealand concludes, meaning a number of players are unavailable for the tour.

Batters Joe Root and Harry Brook and bowlers Olly Stone and Matthew Potts are all part of the Test squad so were not considered for selection.

All-rounder Will Jacks has already left New Zealand to join the white-ball squad in Bangladesh, while left-hander Ben Duckett will join for the T20 leg of the tour, after the second Test finishes.

Jacks has been added to the ODI squad after Somerset all-rounder Tom Abell was ruled out with a side injury.

England could hand a white-ball debut to 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who became England's youngest Test player against Pakistan in December, and took 5-48 on debut.

"Rehan's a really exciting talent," said Buttler. "He's still a very young man - just a teenager. We're excited about his development and where we think he can go and it's great to have him in and around the England set-up.

"Someone like Adil Rashid has been such a star performer for us for a long period of time, Rehan getting to spend time with him and discuss bowling and watching each other bowl will be a huge benefit to him and a big step in his development.

"We're really excited to have someone with so much talent, not just with the ball, with the bat as well. We're looking forward to watching him develop and hopefully turning himself into a brilliant international cricketer."

There could also be a return for Lancashire pace bowler Saqib Mahmood, who has played two games for the second-string England Lions after nine months out with a stress fracture of the back.

Fellow quick Mark Wood is in both squads, having been rested for the ODI tour of South Africa in January and the Test series in New Zealand.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer will also continue his comeback after featuring in two games in the South Africa tour, including taking a maiden five-wicket haul.

England are working alongside players to honour their franchise commitments, meaning opener Alex Hales, wicketkeeper Sam Billings, all-rounder Liam Dawson and bowlers Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills also left out so they can play in the Pakistan Super League.

Squads

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England T20 squad: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh squad for first two ODIs: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Towhid Hridoy.

Schedule

March

1: 1st ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

3: 2nd ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

6: 3rd ODI, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

9: 1st T20, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

12: 2nd T20, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

14: 3rd T20, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur