Kane Williamson averages a world-class 53 in Test cricket

Kane Williamson became New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Test cricket on the fourth morning of the second Test against England in Wellington.

The 32-year-old clipped James Anderson to the mid-wicket boundary in the first over of the day to go past Ross Taylor's previous best of 7,683 runs.

Williamson is playing his 92nd Test, having made his debut in 2010.

He led New Zealand when they won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, beating India in the final.

Overall he captained in 40 Tests, having been appointed in 2016.

Williamson stood down in December of last year, but remains skipper of the one-day and T20 sides.