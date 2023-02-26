Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sydney Thunder have the record for the shortest innings in men's T20 cricket with 5.5 overs

Isle of Man were dismissed for 10 - the lowest score in men's Twenty20 history - as they were beaten by Spain in the final game of their tour on Sunday.

Spain won the toss and chose to bowl, and Isle of Man were all out within 8.4 overs.

Seven players were dismissed without scoring and Joseph Burrows top-scored with four.

The previous lowest score was Sydney Thunder's 15 against Adelaide Strikers in 2022.

Spain's Mohammad Kamran took 4-14, including a hat-trick with the wickets of Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard in the third over.

Left-arm pacer Atif Mehmood also took four wickets and Lorne Burns claimed the other two in his first four balls.

Spain needed just two legitimate deliveries to chase the target. The first ball was a no-ball before right-handed batter Awais Ahmed hit the next two balls for six.

The game was the second of two on Saturday, with Isle of Man posting 132-8 from their 20 overs in earlier game, but Spain won by seven wickets with 45 balls remaining.

Isle of Man became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2004 and an associate member in 2017. They play games in the European sub-regional qualifiers for T20 World Cups, but have never made it to the global qualifiers.

They are currently ranked 39th in the ICC's T20 rankings.