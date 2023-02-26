Close menu

New Zealand v England: Jack Leach gives England chance of historic victory

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Wellington

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments73

Harry Brook celebrates a wicket
New Zealand's collapse of five wickets for 28 runs was started by Harry Brook's first Test wicket
Second Test, Wellington, (day four of five)
England 435-8 dec (Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100) & 48-1 (Duckett 23*)
New Zealand 209 (Southee 73) & 483 (Williamson 132, Leach 5-157)
England need 210 more runs to win
Scorecard

England need 210 more runs to win the second Test after finally dismissing New Zealand for 483 on day four in Wellington.

Kane Williamson made a faultless 132 and Tom Blundell 90 as the Black Caps ground their way back into the game after being asked to follow-on.

It left England needing to pull off the highest run-chase by any team that has enforced the follow-on in a Test, while only three other teams have ever made more than New Zealand following-on against England.

The toil of England's bowlers on a docile pitch was made harder by captain Ben Stokes not joining the attack because of his troublesome left knee.

Even Harry Brook was called on to bowl his medium pace, remarkably claiming Williamson as his first Test wicket and sparking a New Zealand collapse of 5-28.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach took the final three wickets to fall to end with 5-157.

England were left with 11 overs to bat at the end of the day, in which time the under-pressure Zak Crawley was bowled through the gate by Tim Southee for a skittish 24.

Ben Duckett remains on 23 in the company of nightwatchman Ollie Robinson on one, with England 48-1.

Bizarre day sets up superb finale

From looking one-sided when England asked New Zealand to bat again on Saturday, this Test has the potential to provide a superb finale on day five.

Day four veered from the sublime of Williamson's hundred to the ridiculous of Brook bowling, a move that ultimately limited England's target.

It would not have been England's plan to face such a large chase, but the pitch remains good for batting and they have recent pedigree for successful pursuits.

With England repeatedly stating their commitment to not draw matches, it leaves the prospect of a historic final day whatever the outcome. The tourists will either set a new record chase or become the first England team to lose a Test after enforcing the follow-on.

England, 1-0 up in the series, will start as marginal favourites to earn their seventh successive Test win.

New Zealand, though, have given themselves a chance of protecting an unbeaten record in home series that stretches back six years.

Wonderful Williamson back to his best

Kane Williamson celebrates his century
Williamson batted for seven hours and 26 minutes

Williamson had managed only 10 previous runs in the series, but after becoming New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in the first over of the day, went on to compile the most serene century.

Always playing late and with the softest of hands, the former captain clipped off his pads and repeatedly punched off the back foot.

He added 75 for the fifth wicket with Daryl Mitchell, who made a run-a-ball 54, then piled on a stand of 158 with Blundell.

While Williamson went to a chanceless century, his 26th in Tests, by cutting Broad for four, Blundell survived sharp chances to James Anderson at backward square leg on 30 and bowler Leach on 70.

Williamson was devastated to fall to Brook's bowling after a tickle down the leg side was detected on review.

The New Zealand collapse left Blundell with only last man Neil Wagner for company.

Aiming for his second century of the series, he fell 10 runs short with a charge and swipe at Leach that ended in the hands of slip.

Foakes and Leach keep England going

Ben Foakes sets up the wicket of Kane Williamson
Ben Foakes almost had Kane Williamson stumped earlier in his innings, before the eventual dismissal

This was a third long day in the field for England's weary bowlers, who cycled through any number of tactics and plans after New Zealand resumed on 202-3.

Their toil would have been longer had it not been for wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who again proved his worth as one of the premier glovemen on the planet.

He came up to the stumps for the pace of Stuart Broad, a move that instantly drew a miscue from Mitchell into the hands of Joe Root running back from first slip.

Foakes' movement to take the catch of Williamson was poetic, then he executed some quick thinking to run out Michael Bracewell, who was dawdling back for a third run and forgot to ground his bat when Stokes hurled the ball from the boundary.

Leach had to shoulder the burden of sending down 61.3 overs, but got the reward of his fifth Test five-wicket haul.

Southee skied to point, Matt Henry edged to slip and Blundell's heave finally signalled the start of the England chase.

'We'll take the chase on and entertain'

England's Jack Leach, speaking to BT Sport after the close of play: "It's taken a while to get this point and tomorrow is looking like an exciting day.

"I found it tough at times bowling long spells on these pitches. I just kept going and trusting something would happen. I got a few wickets at the end which was nice.

"Ben Stokes kept me going. He's very supportive and all the guys helped me out.

"It was nice to see Harry Brook get his first Test wicket! I think we tried to do something they were not expecting. If we can throw something a bit different at them we'll do it, and it worked.

"We know how we will go about things to get the win. We will try to chase it. We will be positive, take the game on and try to entertain the crowd."

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 06:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mikeyv, today at 06:46

    A well balanced dilemma awaits: we get bowled out tomorrow and the purists decry ‘Bazball’ for not batting them out of the game. Win and England garner more firsts as mentioned above. We will know tomorrow and personally I prefer to live one day as a lion than 1000 tests as a sheep.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 06:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 06:42

    The key point for the Ashes, I think, is that it shows how England will have to rotate their bowlers, as two Test matches in a row for the likes of Anderson and Broad are just not possible. Unfair on the bowlers as well.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 06:44

      otiger replied:
      I think evidence shows they're ready to do that, and the players are now accepting it. Woakes, Wood, Archer, Curran, Stone...not a bad supporting cast!

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 06:35

    2020 - See off the new ball, see where we are at tea...
    versus
    2023 - See if you can get a 2pm tee time

  • Comment posted by m5x6jijs, today at 06:33

    Can’t help but feel this is set up beautifully for a Stokes match winning know (again…..) with Leach carrying his bat at the other end. Let’s hope it proves easier than that!

  • Comment posted by ShinyDavidHowell, today at 06:30

    For all that "Bazball" is all optimism, the follow-on looks like it may have its justification from how the worst-case scenario looked for both decisions.

    Worst-case scenario declining it? England get skittled cheaply and NZ have all the time in the world to chase 400-450 against an attack a bowler light.

    Worst-case scenario accepting it is, well, what we have. A chase. This England like chases.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 06:36

      otiger replied:
      I think people are way too hung up on the follow-on. For years it was de rigeur, then never considered.

      It's more important how you're playing and if you're getting the luck, the edges. If you're playing ok then the follow on decisions could tip the balance. Why not just concentrate focus on playing well and make it mean less?

  • Comment posted by First Test attended 1955, today at 06:28

    And tomorrow's weather forecast? A pitch allowing the side batting third to approach 500 is not going to deteriorate overnight. It will take a below par England batting performance to lose.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 06:25

    Anyone think England won’t chase it down? A couple of years back we would be happy with a draw or simply collapse under the pressure

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 06:18

    Surely this has to be the end for Zak Crawley. What actually does he offer from a batting perspective now? Bairstow has to come in now.

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 06:23

      Gazza replied:
      What he offers is money to the ECB! Zak’s dad made significant contributions over the years! No chance he will be dropped!

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 06:15

    It looks like the - Bairstow for Foakes or Crawley - debate has its answer. Exciting times ahead.

    • Reply posted by byhec, today at 06:18

      byhec replied:
      has to be Crawley as he contributes nowt.....

  • Comment posted by Useful Idiot, today at 06:11

    "England, 1-0 up in the series, will start as marginal favourites to earn their seventh successive Test win."

    They're 1.13 on Betfair. Despite NZ responding to the follow-on better than expected, the markets still think the game is all but over.

    • Reply posted by 6876, today at 06:29

      6876 replied:
      Yep...marginal favourites should read heavy favourites. 210 more needed...so NZ will need to bowl us out in around 40 overs. Not impossible, but highly unlikely

  • Comment posted by Gabbagod, today at 06:06

    A great days cricket with a 60/40 tilt in England's favour ..... BUT from us Aussies - thank you Barmy Army for the tribute to Patty Cummins Mum. Worst of enemies but best of friends.

    • Reply posted by jimbob, today at 06:11

      jimbob replied:
      More 75/25 in englands favour going by our recent form.

  • Comment posted by zyder, today at 06:05

    Kudos to leach! All the Naysayers that he’s not good enough, 69 over, 5fer and the best economy rate in that innings. Class team player.

    • Reply posted by zyder, today at 06:07

      zyder replied:
      61.3 overs, it’s late!!!

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 06:04

    The ebb and flow of Test cricket is on show here to great effect. Irrespective of which team wins,cricket itself is shown in a good light. Roll on June.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 06:01

    Another great day's Test cricket. As expected Williamson and 'Blunders' showed their class. England kept at it though and now an exciting day 5 chase for a crowd that has been royally entertained in this short series awaits.

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 06:00

    The other forms of the game are a good enough reason to avoid household chores, but there's nothing like Test Match Cricket

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 05:58

    It was a good delivery that got Crawley out, but it was the same lack of footwork that contributed to his dismissal.
    Fascinating day to look forward to tomorrow. England will start favourite i expect but there’s still a bit in this pitch, as i said ‘fascinating’!.

    • Reply posted by Chief, today at 06:47

      Chief replied:
      Agreed, you look at most of Crawley's dismissals and his footwork is non existent. Still think England are heavy favourites, pitch is getting better and history shows teams that have chased down targets at this ground usually do it for around 3/4 wickets.

  • Comment posted by angry, today at 05:53

    How boring is David Gower , no wonder he got the sack from Sky 👎

    • Reply posted by Hullbloke, today at 06:03

      Hullbloke replied:
      Glad to see you’re in the minority on this one.

  • Comment posted by byhec, today at 05:52

    amazing ..Crawley managed to get past 9 runs ....

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 06:01

      otiger replied:
      He's just turned 25, top score of 267, definitely not looking solid but the talent (at times) is there all to see.

      All the hate for him is bordering on the pathological. Until someone puts their hands up in county cricket and proves they're better suited to the spot, or if Bairstow is picked as an opener (probably not wise), then it's not a bad plan to persist with him. Kesey rates him...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC