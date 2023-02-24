Close menu

New Zealand v England: James Anderson and Jack Leach give tourists control

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Wellington

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Pope takes a catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls
Ollie Pope took two excellent bat-pad catches off the bowling of Jack Leach
Second Test, Wellington, (day two of five)
England 435-8 dec: Brook 186, Root 153*; Henry 4-100
New Zealand 138-7: Latham 35; Anderson 3-37, Leach 3-45
New Zealand are 297 runs behind
England's dominance of New Zealand was only halted by rain on day two of the second Test in Wellington.

Three wickets each for James Anderson and Jack Leach reduced the home side to 138-7, 297 runs behind.

England's relentless bowling and sharp catching - bat-pad man Ollie Pope claimed two superb grabs off Leach - had raised the prospect of the tourists being able to enforce the follow-on.

That decision will have to wait for Sunday after rain arrived to wipe out almost two hours of play in the evening session.

England had earlier moved from their overnight 315-3 to 435-8 declared, crashing 120 runs in less than two hours.

Harry Brook was out to the seventh ball he faced for 186, but Joe Root continued on to make 153 not out.

Play on day three will once again begin at the earlier time of 21:30 GMT in order to make up some of the overs lost on the opening two days.

Ruthless England surging towards landmark win

This is turning into England's most commanding performance of the winter, a ruthless dismantling of a New Zealand team that is a shadow of the one crowned world Test champions two years ago.

Both teams have found themselves 21-3 in this match, but whereas England launched a stunning counter-attack in the shape of Root and Brook's 302-run stand, the Black Caps meekly folded.

The notion of the follow-on is a question yet to be posed to England under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Is the more aggressive option to bat in the second innings and build an unassailable lead, or send New Zealand in once more and hunt victory by an innings?

Either way, England are on course for their seventh consecutive win and 11th in 12 Tests, while New Zealand are set to slip to their first home series defeat in six years.

Anderson and Leach run through Black Caps

Ollie Pope takes a catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell
Ollie Pope took two brilliant catches at bat-pad

Anderson was far from a regular in the England team when he was called into the side to play at this venue 15 years ago, alongside Stuart Broad for the first time.

Anderson took 5-73 in the first innings and Test cricket's most prolific bowling partnership was born.

On Saturday, Anderson returned aged 40 and ranked as the world's number one bowler, once again running through the New Zealand top order with what appeared to be effortless skill.

Devon Conway feathered an edge that was detected by an intelligent England review, an out-of-sorts Kane Williamson offered a needless poke and Will Young was undone by extra bounce - all three men caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Anderson will resume on Sunday with the chance to become the first 40-year-old pace bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test since Sydney Barnes in 1914.

Left-armer spinner Leach was into the 13th over of an unbroken spell when the rain arrived.

He first had Tom Latham, who battled to 35, caught by Root at slip off a reverse-sweep. Given out on the field, Latham reviewed. Replays showed the ball hit the armguard, but TV umpire Aleem Dar also detected a flick off the glove.

Then Pope, under the helmet, pulled off his two one-handed stunners.

Henry Nicholls, on 30, attempted another reverse-sweep only for the ball to deflect off his body to the diving Pope.

On the stroke of tea, Leach got extra bounce to Daryl Mitchell and Pope brilliantly anticipated, stuck out a hand and held on incredibly close to the bat.

Michael Bracewell patted a catch back to Broad just after the break, leaving captain Tim Southee to club 23 in support of Tom Blundell, who was 25 not out when the rain came.

Root pushes on in chaotic morning

Joe Root walks off after England declare
Root hit 10 fours and three sixes in his 224-ball knock

England's intent to move the game on quickly was evident immediately. Root, 101 not out overnight, reverse-scooped the fourth ball he faced for six off the pace of Southee.

Brook had added only two to his 184 when pushed back a return catch for Matt Henry to juggle - his stated target of the 210 his father David once made in a club game made to wait for another day.

Stokes slogged 27 before miscuing Neil Wagner to mid-off, Foakes was stumped down the leg side for a duck and a sweeping Broad was lbw for 14, both to Bracewell's off-spin, and Ollie Robinson was caught at cover for 18 to give Henry his fourth wicket.

Root continued the charge from the other end with more reverse-scoops and scoops. Bracewell and Southee were each larruped over mid-wicket for six.

When Henry was aerially clipped to square leg for four, Root had his 14th Test score in excess of 150 and England declared. The former captain had added 52 runs from the 42 balls he faced on Saturday morning.

'Batting with Brook makes life so much easier'

England's Joe Root after scoring an unbeaten 153, speaking to BT Sport: "I certainly felt like I found a way to manage the situation in this game. Going out there at the time I did, it was important I found a way to calm things down and wrestle a bit of momentum back in our favour.

"When you're batting at the other end to Brooky at the moment, he's making your life a lot easier so it was quite nice to bounce off him and I think we managed to restore that calmness to the dressing room.

"It was the kind of wicket where you never really feel like you're playing at your absolute best and really free-flowing but I felt like I had that bit between my teeth."

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Schrodingersothercat, today at 05:46

    Got it!!! Jimmy Anderson is actually...Benjamin Button, he's ageing in reverse. Who would bet against 5 more years at the top, all records shattered.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 05:46

    What has happened to NZ? They used to be good.

    • Reply posted by Schrodingersothercat, today at 05:47

      Schrodingersothercat replied:
      England.

  • Comment posted by CorneliusR, today at 05:45

    When I was a kid I used to fear playing teams like Australia and India, and now I'm really looking forward to every test match England play. It's not that other teams have gone backwards, it's that England are just something else.

    I can't wait for the Ashes in June/July.

  • Comment posted by Darryl, today at 05:44

    Add again . The BBC report on a sport we can't watch. . It's as if they just like to rub our noses in it... Well done England . Apparently

  • Comment posted by ben, today at 05:39

    this ia what team work achieves, not that rubish by K SIVER-BRUNT!

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 05:32

    New ball seems important on this green top, Anderson was devastating with it. Leech was tight enough but helped by very sharp catch and a close call. NZ bat right down and Southee rally with two big sixes against Broad needs nipping in the bud. If we can pick the last three off, enforcing follow on may be prudent given the rain delays.

    Hoping for 3 quick wickets when play resumes!

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 05:30

    Woke up 4.30am today. I'm doing nothing today, going nowhere, visiting no one, no one is coming over. I'm getting up early to finally watch the boys in 2023 play some stonking 6 rpo bazball, have a kip after, then watch some footy.

    Sod you, rain!

    Scorecards look great though. Shame Brook didn't get the double century, deserved it off yesterday's highlights. Great bowling numbers today.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 05:33

      Firmbutfair replied:
      I’m glad you did. “Sod you, rain!” made me chuckle into my breakfast cuppa..

  • Comment posted by Anton Bardovitch, today at 05:28

    Anderson is still amazing into his 40's. Presumably he can overtake Warne for test wickets, good luck and what a legend

  • Comment posted by Gooders, today at 05:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Schrodingersothercat, today at 05:15

    This has been a devastating performance again, especially by the bowling attack, Anderson leads the attack, sets the mood and inspires the entire team to be their best. God knows where we would be if all the batsmen fired at the same time. Playing like this, not only are we getting the Ashes back, but it will be years before Australia see them again. And this is not yet our best possible eleven.

  • Comment posted by fudge5792, today at 05:09

    We are quality

  • Comment posted by Spinners, today at 05:09

    Fabulous! Hope the rain stays away.

  • Comment posted by Thank God for Library Computers, today at 05:07

    Just get the feeling that the rain ironically will help england, if they get new zealand out in first hour tomorrow they might enforce follow on, but if new zealand get enough to stop that possibility it will probably still suit england to set big target?!, you feel that even with a massive 2nd innings collapse england should have enough?!,

    • Reply posted by Schrodingersothercat, today at 05:33

      Schrodingersothercat replied:
      Well NZ are definitely not winning, the rest is entirely up to the weather.

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 05:06

    Well done England.

    Progressing as a team nicely, playing with spirit. Very inspiring.

  • Comment posted by Lohengrin, today at 05:00

    The prolific Harry Brook allied to a (hopefully) fit again Archer will give the Australians something to ponder. Looking forward to it.

    • Reply posted by Displayname1, today at 05:06

      Displayname1 replied:
      Who are you dropping for Archer? As much as he's a fantastic bowler, I don't know how you break up the current attack.

