Josh Little was signed by champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL auction in December

Ireland bowler Josh Little has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League by injury, a month before his scheduled Indian Premier League stint begins.

Little, 23, had been set to play for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan tournament but has now returned home for treatment on a hamstring injury.

The left-arm seamer was selected by champions Gujarat Titans in the draft for the IPL which begins in late March.

Little sustained the injury during the recent SA20 tournament in South Africa.

Cricket Ireland's head of sport science, physiotherapy and medical services Mark Rausa said Little had opted to return home after an initial ultrasound scan in South Africa proved "inconclusive".

Rausa said: "An MRI scan showed no significant injury in the hamstring, but he will remain in Dublin to complete a course of rehab, strength and conditioning and bowling workload management in preparation for the Indian Premier League, and a subsequent busy period of International cricket for Ireland."

Little became the first current Ireland international to earn an IPL contract after impressing in The Hundred in England in a 2022 season when he was also the second best wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals.

The Dubliner is scheduled to play in three one-day internationals in Bangladesh for Ireland in the middle of March before travelling to the IPL.