Women's T20 World Cup: England beaten by South Africa in tense semi-final

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport in Cape Town

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup, semi-final, Cape Town
South Africa 164-4 (20 overs): Brits 68 (55), Wolvaardt 54 (44); Ecclestone 3-22
England 158-8 (20 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40 (34); Khaka 4-29, Ismail 3-27
South Africa won by six runs
England were knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup after inspired hosts South Africa won a gripping semi-final by six runs.

Chasing 165 to win, England were cruising at 132-3 before Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal for 40 sparked a collapse of five wickets for 26 runs in 22 balls.

With 13 runs needed from the final over, Shabnim Ismail held her nerve to bowl England captain Heather Knight for 31 and seal a thrilling victory in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.

The Proteas face defending champions Australia in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

They are the first South Africa side, either men's or women's, to reach a World Cup final in any format.

It was a thriller that England probably should have won, but were left to rue a frustrated and sloppy performance in the field that saw South Africa post an imposing 164-5, ultimately leaving them too much to do with the bat.

Ragged England's dream is over

England came into the game as clear favourites, having won all four of the group matches convincingly, while they also swept the Proteas 3-0 in both the one-day international and T20 series in England last year.

They started strongly in reply but South Africa's total gave them little room for error and though England were never out of the chase until the final over, the momentum they had earned in this tournament was gone.

Shabnim Ismail took two wickets in the sixth over, with Alice Capsey falling to a spectacular one-handed catch by Brits - one of four takes by the player of the match.

Once Nat Sciver-Brunt picked out a fielder in the deep, the task proved too great for Knight and England's lower order, the last pair of Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn sinking to their knees in devastation as Newlands erupted in joy for South Africa's history-makers.

England's run in the World Cup was based on controlled aggression, playing with freedom, a focus on positivity.

But it came to an end in the opposite fashion, a batting collapse preceded by a negative and sour end to the first innings.

Favourites falter in the field

After conceding just 14 from the first four overs, England squandered a positive start as openers Laura Wolvaardt, who made 54 before falling to Ecclestone, and Brits added 96 for the first wicket.

Knight turned to her spinners early, but the Proteas opening pair tucked in, scoring freely and taking the attack to a bowling unit that was used to tying teams in knots.

As South Africa moved past 120-1 in the 16th over, England became increasingly ragged, under pressure for the first time in the tournament after an unbeaten four-match run, as misfields and impatience crept in.

After Lauren Bell removed the superb Tamzin Brits for 68 off 55 balls, Sophie Ecclestone firmly dragged England back into contention with two wickets in penultimate over as she claimed an impressive 3-22.

A visibly frustrated Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who had shouted at team-mates who made mistakes in the field, then conceded 18 off the final over and it proved decisive.

By contrast, South Africa held their nerve impressively - Ismail claiming 3-27 and Ayabonga Khaka taking 4-29, including three in the 18th overs. Fifth bowler Nadine de Klerk got the key wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt in an economic spell of 1-17.

'This game doesn't define us' - reaction

England captain Heather Knight: "I'm obviously gutted but first of all what a brilliant game of cricket. We did well to take it close

"South Africa had a very good plan with their bowling, they bowled straight lines and made it tough for us, and we probably conceded too many runs but this game doesn't define us as a group.

"There is a huge amount of talent. We tried to entertain and we certainly did that. We will come back stronger."

South Africa captain Sune Luus: "It was a great match. We were out of it, in it, out of it, in it again.

"It is massive. Every game we play we keep making history. I hope this is a turning point not just women's cricket in South Africa but women's sport in general."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra: "England are entertaining and have unbelievable talent.

"The youth that are coming through stands out for me. They are going to be such a talented group of cricketers in a few years. Because they already are and they're just going to get better."

  • Comment posted by blooms, today at 16:22

    The final over from KSB was where the damage was done. Not a good showing from her today. The aggression towards the other England fielders when they made small errors was over the top. Then to get done for so many runs in the final over, I think it was 18, I'm sure someone will correct me if that's wrong. Not good enough.

    • Reply posted by Ingleby, today at 16:24

      Ingleby replied:
      Totally agree. Verging bullying.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:28

    Also unacceptable aggression from Brunt towards the young players for sloppy fielding. You need the senior players to encourage, not intimidate. She's straining to bowl too quick & that results in a loss of control, which just makes it too easy for the batters. Getting angry with her own shortcomings & taking her frustration on others just compounds the problem. Time to retire.

  • Comment posted by Weybournewanderer, today at 16:30

    Given the unacceptable aggression exhibited by KSB towards some younger members of the team, I am glad that South Africa emerged victorious. Weak captaincy by Knight not to rein her in. I sincerely hope that is the last time we ever see her representing England. That is no example to set for younger players, especially when you have played very poorly yourself.

  • Comment posted by jdp1982, today at 16:27

    Shame to lose, but a good game of cricket. Katherine S-B really needs to reflect on her attitude. Yes they are professionals, but they are all human and have the same nerves and insecurities as everyone else, amplified by being in a world cup. She was a drag on the team, in attitude and just as importantly in performance.

    • Reply posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 16:39

      Good Kind Crake replied:
      If a male coach treated the players the way KSB does then the BBC would be lining up a Panorama special on sexism and misogyny in the England set-up.

  • Comment posted by crick8, today at 16:33

    Congrats to South Africa. Katherine Sciver Brunt a disgrace. Bullying is what she was doing. Grow up

  • Comment posted by Benstsn, today at 16:28

    Really gutted for England, but sorry Katherine S-Brunt was disgraceful for her abuse to other players, she didn't do well with the ball, perhaps with the bat was Karma!! I think the coaches and captain should really look into this, the next generation of England Women's cricket is bright they don't need to be bullied by someone who wants to blame others for her downfall (she has already done this)

    • Reply posted by algr, today at 16:40

      algr replied:
      I wouldn't want to play in the same team as her, so I guess a few youngsters feel the same

  • Comment posted by RSK, today at 16:37

    KSB is a bully plain n simple. The abuse she gave a then 17 year old Shifali Verma a couple of years ago was absolutely disgraceful. Glad England lost, karma bites! Well done SA awesome!

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 16:40

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      Not the first time she's done this - well past time for the England authorities to take action.

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 16:29

    South Africa have been abject up until this point, so well done England in getting the best out of them. On KSB, that sort of behaviour would be called bullying in any other workplace so why is it acceptable on a cricket pitch? Contrast with the England men’s team, where cultivating a no pressure environment is paying dividends.

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 16:31

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      Unfortunately, It's far from the first time she's done that - well past time to take action as behaviour like that cannot be tolerated.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:27

    That was an example of bottling it. SA handled the pressure, England didn’t. The game was rightly lost towards the end of SA innings with a show of petulance not worthy of the occasion. Some of the players need to call time on their careers, particularly KSB who contributes nothing these days to the team. Several outstanding youngsters waiting in the wings, now bring them on.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 17:09

      Thescribe replied:
      England have a history of bottling it under Heather Knights captaincy. She's plainly not good enough. Nowhere near.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 16:24

    I don’t get the sense that this is a happy, bonded team. Perhaps the coach needs to do something about it.

    • Reply posted by stoneman, today at 16:26

      stoneman replied:
      Get rid of Brunt and you will sort out the team spirit.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 16:39

    With the media trying to promote the woman’s game in a showcase match to young girls I wonder how many were thinking about the bullying culture being allowed to persist yet again by a certain over the hill individual in the team
    Surely it’s time to get rid of her if she doesn’t decide to retire as she doesn’t seem to be able to control her anger which has become an indictment on the team setup

  • Comment posted by Donnacharlie, today at 16:36

    Both angry and very disappointed- the game was there to be won and a lack of application, skill and confidence undid them. Like watching England men before Baz ball! The general level of fitness, fielding skills shown is also concerning and agree re comments about Brunt.

    • Reply posted by what a world we live in, today at 17:21

      what a world we live in replied:
      Agreed Slow between wickets, some players look very unfit, lack of basics again, play straight to balls on the stumps , hitting across the line is something 8 year olds are coached out of, KSB should never have been picked I’m wondering why????

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 16:47

    ...KSB should make a public apology to her England team mates and then resign from the England team, disgraceful attitude

  • Comment posted by sumotartan, today at 16:47

    Great game of cricket. KSB wot a disgraceful player, just a bully really , I’m all for showing passion but you should never berate your team mates. Her golden duck and 18 conceded was karma at its best.captain should have had a word. There were plenty of misfields in this tournament but you still see encouragement. She owes her colleagues an apology.glad to see her out of this tournament

  • Comment posted by Big_Massive, today at 16:28

    5 years ago England were pretty much on par with Australia, since central contracts came in the team have gone backwards. I think they believe the hype, bulling smaller nations doesn’t make you better.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:55

      mrmjvc replied:
      Australia have spent shed loads and have far more pris than anyone else. It would be embarassing if they didn't win all the time tbh.

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 16:25

    After bagging Australia's performance in beating India yesterday, what do you have to say about England choking today, Alex Hartley?

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 16:27

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      Well said. Her comments yesterday should lead to her dismissal. Trying to undermine the Australian performance with her non existent expertise. Alex who?

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 16:47

    KSBs behaviour was unacceptable she should either retire or be dropped the younger players needed encouragement not intimidation.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 16:48

      bbcwatcher replied:
      She was awful herself as well. Congrats to SA though great performance.

  • Comment posted by stoneman, today at 16:22

    Choked again. This team can't handle the pressure. Time to say goodbye to a few of the players. Well done South Africa.

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 16:24

      blooms replied:
      I was surprised to see Capsey playing today, she's had a horror show in the competition. I would have preferred to see Kate Cross in the line up.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 16:50

    KSB has a head as big as Barnsley Market. Shocking performance, Knight not strong enough to stand up to KSB and NSB.

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 17:09

      131 not out replied:
      A bit like the famed Barnsley Bitter...

      I quote:
      "Chestnut in colour, well rounded, having a rich flavour, it retains a lasting bitter finish"

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:26

    Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory given they needed something like 80 off 70 with 8 wickets left. Just keep rotating the strike, put the bad ball away, but instead they kept trying to force the issue & kept holing out. I guess that's the problem with the go hard at everything approach, they need the composure to know when to reduce the level of risk & decide less is more. SA were excellent.

