Close menu

Women's T20 World Cup: England beaten by South Africa in tense semi-final

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport in Cape Town

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments186

Women's T20 World Cup, semi-final, Cape Town
South Africa 164-4 (20 overs): Brits 68 (55), Wolvaardt 54 (44); Ecclestone 3-22
England 158-8 (20 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40 (34); Ismail 3-25
South Africa won by six runs
Scorecard.

England were knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup after inspired hosts South Africa won a gripping semi-final by six runs.

Chasing 165 to win, England were cruising at 132-3 before Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal for 40 sparked a collapse of five wickets for 26 runs in 22 balls.

With 13 runs needed from the final over, Shabnim Ismail held her nerve to bowl England captain Heather Knight for 31 and seal a thrilling victory in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.

The Proteas face defending champions Australia in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

They are the first South Africa side, either men's or women's, to reach a World Cup final in any format.

It was a thriller that England probably should have won, but were left to rue a sloppy performance in the field that saw South Africa post an imposing 164-5, ultimately leaving them too much to do with the bat.

Ragged England's dream is over

After conceding just 14 from the first four overs, England squandered a positive start as openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 96 for the first wicket.

Both reached half-centuries, with Wolvaardt first to fall for 54, but Brits went on to punish England's inconsistency with an entertaining 68 from 55 balls that included two sixes from one Sarah Glenn over.

England were ragged, under pressure for the first time in the tournament after an unbeaten four-match run, as misfields and impatience crept in.

Sophie Ecclestone dragged England back into contention with a stunning spell of 3-22, including two wickets in the penultimate over, only for a visibly frustrated Katherine Sciver-Brunt to concede 18 in a final over that prove decisive.

England started positively in reply, also aided by some sloppy South African fielding, until Shabnim Ismail took two wickets in the sixth over with Alice Capsey falling to a spectacular one-handed catch by Brits - one of her four catches, as their standards drastically improved.

Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka took three wickets each while Nadine de Klerk got the key wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt in an economic spell of 1-17.

The task proved too great for Knight and England's lower order, and the last pair of Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn sunk to their knees in devastation as Newlands erupted in joy for South Africa's history-makers.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

186 comments

  • Comment posted by blooms, today at 16:22

    The final over from KSB was where the damage was done. Not a good showing from her today. The aggression towards the other England fielders when they made small errors was over the top. Then to get done for so many runs in the final over, I think it was 18, I'm sure someone will correct me if that's wrong. Not good enough.

    • Reply posted by Ingleby, today at 16:24

      Ingleby replied:
      Totally agree. Verging bullying.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:28

    Also unacceptable aggression from Brunt towards the young players for sloppy fielding. You need the senior players to encourage, not intimidate. She's straining to bowl too quick & that results in a loss of control, which just makes it too easy for the batters. Getting angry with her own shortcomings & taking her frustration on others just compounds the problem. Time to retire.

  • Comment posted by Weybournewanderer, today at 16:30

    Given the unacceptable aggression exhibited by KSB towards some younger members of the team, I am glad that South Africa emerged victorious. Weak captaincy by Knight not to rein her in. I sincerely hope that is the last time we ever see her representing England. That is no example to set for younger players, especially when you have played very poorly yourself.

  • Comment posted by jdp1982, today at 16:27

    Shame to lose, but a good game of cricket. Katherine S-B really needs to reflect on her attitude. Yes they are professionals, but they are all human and have the same nerves and insecurities as everyone else, amplified by being in a world cup. She was a drag on the team, in attitude and just as importantly in performance.

    • Reply posted by Good Kind Crake, today at 16:39

      Good Kind Crake replied:
      If a male coach treated the players the way KSB does then the BBC would be lining up a Panorama special on sexism and misogyny in the England set-up.

  • Comment posted by crick8, today at 16:33

    Congrats to South Africa. Katherine Sciver Brunt a disgrace. Bullying is what she was doing. Grow up

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 16:29

    South Africa have been abject up until this point, so well done England in getting the best out of them. On KSB, that sort of behaviour would be called bullying in any other workplace so why is it acceptable on a cricket pitch? Contrast with the England men’s team, where cultivating a no pressure environment is paying dividends.

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 16:31

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      Unfortunately, It's far from the first time she's done that - well past time to take action as behaviour like that cannot be tolerated.

  • Comment posted by Benstsn, today at 16:28

    Really gutted for England, but sorry Katherine S-Brunt was disgraceful for her abuse to other players, she didn't do well with the ball, perhaps with the bat was Karma!! I think the coaches and captain should really look into this, the next generation of England Women's cricket is bright they don't need to be bullied by someone who wants to blame others for her downfall (she has already done this)

    • Reply posted by algr, today at 16:40

      algr replied:
      I wouldn't want to play in the same team as her, so I guess a few youngsters feel the same

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 16:27

    That was an example of bottling it. SA handled the pressure, England didn’t. The game was rightly lost towards the end of SA innings with a show of petulance not worthy of the occasion. Some of the players need to call time on their careers, particularly KSB who contributes nothing these days to the team. Several outstanding youngsters waiting in the wings, now bring them on.

  • Comment posted by RSK, today at 16:37

    KSB is a bully plain n simple. The abuse she gave a then 17 year old Shifali Verma a couple of years ago was absolutely disgraceful. Glad England lost, karma bites! Well done SA awesome!

    • Reply posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 16:40

      Bluffest Checkbite replied:
      Not the first time she's done this - well past time for the England authorities to take action.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 16:24

    I don’t get the sense that this is a happy, bonded team. Perhaps the coach needs to do something about it.

    • Reply posted by stoneman, today at 16:26

      stoneman replied:
      Get rid of Brunt and you will sort out the team spirit.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 16:39

    With the media trying to promote the woman’s game in a showcase match to young girls I wonder how many were thinking about the bullying culture being allowed to persist yet again by a certain over the hill individual in the team
    Surely it’s time to get rid of her if she doesn’t decide to retire as she doesn’t seem to be able to control her anger which has become an indictment on the team setup

  • Comment posted by Bluffest Checkbite, today at 16:25

    After bagging Australia's performance in beating India yesterday, what do you have to say about England choking today, Alex Hartley?

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 16:27

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      Well said. Her comments yesterday should lead to her dismissal. Trying to undermine the Australian performance with her non existent expertise. Alex who?

  • Comment posted by Donnacharlie, today at 16:36

    Both angry and very disappointed- the game was there to be won and a lack of application, skill and confidence undid them. Like watching England men before Baz ball! The general level of fitness, fielding skills shown is also concerning and agree re comments about Brunt.

  • Comment posted by Big_Massive, today at 16:28

    5 years ago England were pretty much on par with Australia, since central contracts came in the team have gone backwards. I think they believe the hype, bulling smaller nations doesn’t make you better.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:55

      mrmjvc replied:
      Australia have spent shed loads and have far more pris than anyone else. It would be embarassing if they didn't win all the time tbh.

  • Comment posted by Villan, today at 16:37

    Alex Hartley must be the worst sports pundit in history.

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 16:41

      Tycho replied:
      Nor cross is running her close now - snide childish comments are the norm from him.

  • Comment posted by spins1981, today at 16:33

    Massive underperformance in this tournament from England, minimum par performance was getting to the final. Hope the media absolutely smashes them like they would other England teams… but I won’t hold my breath.

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 16:27

    Look on the bright side England, this pathetic performance has saved you from another Australian humiliation.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:26

    Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory given they needed something like 80 off 70 with 8 wickets left. Just keep rotating the strike, put the bad ball away, but instead they kept trying to force the issue & kept holing out. I guess that's the problem with the go hard at everything approach, they need the composure to know when to reduce the level of risk & decide less is more. SA were excellent.

  • Comment posted by Bruce87, today at 16:22

    Well done SA you all gave it 110% and you deserved to win. Sadly England looked like they expected to just turn up and win, we gave a poor performance well below par and got what we deserved on the day. Well done SA good luck in the final.

    • Reply posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 16:30

      PeoplesFrontOfJudea replied:
      The English must have read the BBC hype. Endless articles praising mediocrity.

  • Comment posted by stoneman, today at 16:22

    Choked again. This team can't handle the pressure. Time to say goodbye to a few of the players. Well done South Africa.

    • Reply posted by blooms, today at 16:24

      blooms replied:
      I was surprised to see Capsey playing today, she's had a horror show in the competition. I would have preferred to see Kate Cross in the line up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC