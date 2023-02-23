Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup, semi-final, Cape Town South Africa 164-4 (20 overs): Brits 68 (55), Wolvaardt 54 (44); Ecclestone 3-22 England 158-8 (20 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40 (34); Ismail 3-25 South Africa won by six runs Scorecard.

England were knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup after inspired hosts South Africa won a gripping semi-final by six runs.

Chasing 165 to win, England were cruising at 132-3 before Nat Sciver-Brunt's dismissal for 40 sparked a collapse of five wickets for 26 runs in 22 balls.

With 13 runs needed from the final over, Shabnim Ismail held her nerve to bowl England captain Heather Knight for 31 and seal a thrilling victory in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.

The Proteas face defending champions Australia in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

They are the first South Africa side, either men's or women's, to reach a World Cup final in any format.

It was a thriller that England probably should have won, but were left to rue a sloppy performance in the field that saw South Africa post an imposing 164-5, ultimately leaving them too much to do with the bat.

Ragged England's dream is over

After conceding just 14 from the first four overs, England squandered a positive start as openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 96 for the first wicket.

Both reached half-centuries, with Wolvaardt first to fall for 54, but Brits went on to punish England's inconsistency with an entertaining 68 from 55 balls that included two sixes from one Sarah Glenn over.

England were ragged, under pressure for the first time in the tournament after an unbeaten four-match run, as misfields and impatience crept in.

Sophie Ecclestone dragged England back into contention with a stunning spell of 3-22, including two wickets in the penultimate over, only for a visibly frustrated Katherine Sciver-Brunt to concede 18 in a final over that prove decisive.

England started positively in reply, also aided by some sloppy South African fielding, until Shabnim Ismail took two wickets in the sixth over with Alice Capsey falling to a spectacular one-handed catch by Brits - one of her four catches, as their standards drastically improved.

Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka took three wickets each while Nadine de Klerk got the key wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt in an economic spell of 1-17.

The task proved too great for Knight and England's lower order, and the last pair of Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn sunk to their knees in devastation as Newlands erupted in joy for South Africa's history-makers.

More to follow.