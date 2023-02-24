Independents won nine of their 10 matches to be crowed Guernsey Evening League champions in 2022

Any chance to play a new side when you're on an island is one you have to take - but to have the chance to be champions of Europe is a bonus Guernsey cricket side Independents are relishing.

The club topped the island's six-team Evening League last season - losing just one of their 10 games in the competition's 100-ball format.

That qualified them for the European Cricket League in Spain, starting on Monday 27 February, where domestic league winners from around the continent play in a 10-over format.

"It's really exciting for us to get to play some new opponents," says Independents - or Indies as they are more commonly known - captain Nathan Le Tissier.

"As great as our local competition is, you do feel like sometimes you turn up and you play the same players and the same teams each week," he tells BBC Sport.

Their upcoming games will be different - they take on English side Hornchurch as well as domestic champions from Germany, Estonia and Greece.

While Guernsey boasts a population that is just a tiny percentage of their opponents, they should not be underestimated.

'Whack it as far as possible'

The island's national side is 38th in the ICC's global T20 rankings - well above Greece and Estonia and just four places off the Germans.

"Games will swing so quickly and we've never played T10 before, but we've got an idea of what it's going to be like," says Will Peatfield, one of Indies' Guernsey internationals.

"We've got pretty strong game plans in place, or what we think are strong game plans, but we've just got to make sure we execute those as best as possible which will hopefully stand us in good stead for the rest of the tournament.

"From a batting point of view, it is to try and whack it as far as possible," he grins.

"From a bowling point of view, we've been working on making sure all our seamers have at least one slower ball and we've been looking at hitting yorkers quite a lot.

"The power play is three overs so we've got to make sure we're as tight as possible in there, and when we can spread the field that we bowl to those areas that the field is set for."

Indies' title rivals Griffins represented Guernsey in the 2022 European Cricket League

It is the second year that Guernsey's champions have competed in the event.

Last season Griffins made the play-offs but failed to get out of their group which was won by Irish side Brigade, while Jersey champions Farmers - with many of the island's successful international side in their ranks - finished fifth in their pool.

"A couple of the teams we face played last year and all we know is what we've picked up from their highlights," says Le Tissier of their prospective opponents.

"We know it's going to be unpredictable and we've just got to prepare ourselves as best as possible.

"Anything can happen in T10 against any opponent, any single batsman can come off in the matter of a couple of overs and change the course of a whole game.

"We just have to be really prepared, we know what our strengths are, and we've just got to stick to our game plan as best as possible and maybe try not to worry as much about what the opposition are doing."

So can Indies top their pool and ensure a return trip to the Cartama Oval for the climax of the tournament at the end of March?

"We want to be in that finals week," adds Peatfield.

"It seemed as though last year that might have been a bridge too far for Griffins, but we want to make sure we're there back in March.

"Our biggest strength is our camaraderie. We are a band of brothers really and we're looking forward to going out and showcasing what we can do."