"It was one of the best wins I've been involved in."

For a cricketer who has won it all - and whose side currently hold both World Cups and the Commonwealth Games trophy - Australia captain Meg Lanning's statement is a powerful one.

As defending champions Australia reached their seventh consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final after a thrilling five-run win in Cape Town, the emotions consumed both teams, with Australian joy - and relief - contrasted by depleted India's disappointment.

"There were a couple of times I got a bit nervous," Lanning admitted. "But we stayed calm and composed. We didn't panic out there and we love the big moments."

India looked out of it, slipping to 28-3 in pursuit of 173, before a heroic counter-attack from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur left Australia rattled.

The tension mounted as India edged ever closer, until captain Harmanpreet was crucially run out in the 15th over.

"Bowling the last over I reckon my heart rate was 190," said Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner, who successfully defended 16 from the final over to secure her side's passage.

"We probably weren't in a winning position but when our back is against the wall that's what we do best. The fight shows the character that is in this team."

Lanning accepted her side did not play their best cricket, but with a sixth World T20 title in their sights, they proved why they are one of the world's great sporting teams.

Despite Australia's relief, this felt like a significant missed opportunity for India, finalists at the last T20 World Cup in 2020 and an ever-improving side who came close to upsetting Lanning's world-beaters in the Commonwealth Games final.

The fielding was the glaring difference between the teams.

Shafali Verma put down Beth Mooney on 32 before she made a half-century and Lanning was dropped on one before she went on to make an unbeaten 49 - including a six from the final ball that felt significant at the time, and even more so after a five-run margin.

Australia's athleticism in the field was exemplary, with players swooping to the ball and putting their bodies on the line time and time again to save boundaries.

But rarely have the dominant force of women's cricket been so rattled, and as former England spinner Alex Hartley told BBC Test Match Special, it was a game that India lost, rather than one Australia won.

"Australia are so used to winning. They're so used to being in control of cricket games and they find a way," said Hartley.

"This is not the best side we have seen from Australia. India had such an opportunity but what I have learned today is that Australia are beatable."

Australia came out on top in the crunch moments, and had a little bit of fortune on their side too.

An opening stand of 52 between Mooney and Alyssa Healy had India on the back foot, with the fielders' body language dropping - hands on hips and heads in hands.

It did not help when Verma put down that straightforward chance off Mooney at long-on, her frustration evident when she held a second opportunity later on - although by that time the opener had reached 54.

The 19-year-old was visibly emotional and threw the ball to the ground after taking the catch.

But while Australia won the close battles of skill, they also needed a slice of luck.

Harmanpreet was taking the game away from the defending champions with a well-judged knock, punishing rare loose balls from Australia and innovating too, scooping the ball over the fielders and into the gaps.

But the India skipper was cruelly run out, her bat jarring in the ground as she tried to slide it into the crease for what should have been a comfortable second run.

Instead a grateful Healy whipped off the bails.

Harmanpreet's departure from the field told the story in itself, as she dragged her heels, looked to the sky and trudged to pick up the bat she had thrown across the outfield in disbelief.

And as her bat flew across the outfield, India's hopes went with it.

"We couldn't have been unluckier than that. This is not what we were expecting," said Harmanpreet.

"The way I got run out, you can't be unluckier. I am happy we took this to the last ball."

The India captain had also been suffering with a fever which required a hospital visit in the build-up to the game, making her efforts seem all the more incredible.

India will undoubtedly be asking themselves "What if?" after such an agonising encounter.

This was a semi-final to savour, a game where neither side was at their best, and where India came so remarkably close despite dreadful starts in both innings.

For now, Australia take the spoils. But make no mistake, the gap is getting smaller.