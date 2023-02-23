Scotland won 24 of their 36 World Cup League 2 matches to top the standings

Scottish cricket will "take time to heal" from a damaging report on racism but can be in "a really good place in the next three to five years", departing head coach Shane Burger says.

The South African leaves for a post at Somerset having steered Scotland to top spot in World Cup League 2.

"It's been incredibly tough," Burger said of Cricket Scotland being found to be institutionally racist. "But it's also given us an opportunity to examine how we go about the day-to-day running of the team."

The organisation is being completely restructured after the Changing The Boundaries report was published last year.

"What I've focused on is making sure this team keeps moving forward from a performance point of view," Burger told BBC Scotland.

"Winning is often what you get judged on, but success is not always about winning, it's about allowing people to feel like they can be themselves within an environment, to make sure there is a succession plan to take them forward in their own careers.

"I'm sure the sport will still take time to heal, but there is an opportunity to be in a really good place in the next three to five years.

"I've no doubt the stakeholders behind the scenes are doing everything in their powers to make sure it is in a good place."

'Scotland can mix it with the best'

Having won 24 of their 36 one-day internationals in World Cup League 2, Scotland will go on to a qualifying event in June and July in Zimbabwe, where 10 nations will vie for two places at the World Cup in India in October and November.

Scotland last appeared at the tournament in 2015, losing all six group games.

"In my opinion, we are ready to take on the best in the world," Burger added. "On a consistent basis maybe not quite there yet, but, given more opportunities, I certainly feel we can mix it.

"When I came in four years ago, one of the goals was to become a full-member nation. I think we are very much on track to do that. Covid put a spanner in the works.

"You need to play a lot of cricket, you need to be blooding younger players, growing the squad and growing the game within the country.

"We need more time and a little more support from a resources point of view.

"It's going to take a lot of patience and it's going to take really good people that have the ambition to move the sport in the right direction for the right reasons."