Mickey Edwards represented New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield

Australia-born seamer Mickey Edwards has joined Yorkshire on an 18-month deal, although he counts as a qualified player by virtue of a British passport.

The 28-year-old has played Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales and in the T20 Big Bash for Sydney Sixers, taking two wickets in three games.

Edwards has accrued 22 wickets across all formats and 78 runs, having played 18 matches in total.

"He's got pace, height and skill," director of cricket Darren Gough said.

"[He] will present a real challenge for batters in all formats. Mickey completes our strong bowling line-up for the season and we are delighted with the strength and depth that we have."

Edwards, who was born in Sydney but is eligible for England, added: "It's a new chapter in my cricketing career and I'm excited to get going. I'm looking forward to meeting up with the lads in Cape Town [on the pre-season tour] next month.

"I want to fight for a spot in the England team across all formats and am confident that being at Yorkshire is the best place for me to achieve that."