Warner has scored 6,007 runs at an average of 45.16 in 141 Tests

Australia opener David Warner will miss the final two Tests in India because of concussion and a fractured elbow.

The left-hander, 36, was replaced by Matt Renshaw during the second-Test defeat in Delhi last week after being struck on the helmet on day two.

Warner, who was earlier hit on the elbow, will return to Australia for rehabilitation.

India lead the four-match series 2-0 following a six-wicket win inside three days in the second Test.

Cricket Australia said it anticipates Warner will return to India for the three one-day internationals that start on 17 March.

The former vice-captain managed only 26 runs in three innings in the first two Tests.

Josh Hazlewood was this week ruled out of the series with the Achilles injury that kept him out of the opening two Tests.

Captain and fellow pace bowler Pat Cummins has returned home because of family illness, although he is expected to return for the third Test, which begins on 1 March in Indore.

All-rounder Cameron Green has recovered from a finger injury, fast bowler Mitchell Starc may be available after a finger problem and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is due to return to India after flying home after the first Test for the birth of his first child.