Essex finished fourth in last season's County Championship Division One table, having won the title in 2017 and 2019

Essex chairman Azeem Akhtar has stood down from the role following an independent review of his historical social media activity.

Former Sport England member Akhtar was named chairman on 28 November but "voluntarily stepped aside" four days later while the review was carried out.

A club statement external-link said no evidence of racism or anti-Semitism had been found.

"These last few weeks have been very difficult for my family and me," lifelong Essex supporter Akhtar said.

"This has taken a toll on us and I am determined to do justice to my other professional and personal commitments.

"I am passionately committed to fighting all kinds of discrimination whether that be anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any other kind of prejudice.

"As concluded, my social media activity is reflective of my religious and political affiliations and the strong humanitarian stance I take on conflicts around the world."

The club said in their statement that Akhtar has been the "standout candidate" for the role at the time he was chosen as chairman.

"Prior to his appointment, as with the other appointments to the board, the selection process included a thorough and independent review of Azeem's social media activity by specialist consultants," the statement continued.

"After his appointment to the role of chair, and following reports in the media about Azeem's [historical] social media activity, further due diligence was conducted.

"The due diligence conducted by the specialist consultants concluded Azeem's social media activity to be 'supportive of the Islamic faith and beliefs as opposed to being anti-Semitic or indicating any other forms of racism'."

The club said they respected the "integrity" shown by Akhtar during the review but would make no further comment on the matter.

Sir Stephen O'Brien was appointed interim chairman when Akhtar stepped aside in December.

Essex were placed under a "non-compliance process" by the England and Wales Cricket Board in May last year, having "fallen significantly short" on board diversity targets, and set up a new governance plan in June.