Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn have helped England win their opening three games at the T20 World Cup

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn have signed to play for The Blaze in domestic cricket this summer.

They will join Tammy Beaumont, who has extended her deal with the rebranded side, formerly known as Lightning and now based at Trent Bridge.

Sciver-Brunt and Glenn - who is moving from Central Sparks - are currently playing in the T20 World Cup.

Blaze head coach Chris Guest said the trio were "all game-winners in their own right".

He continued: "Tammy has been here for a few years; she is brilliant to have around the dressing room.

"She has bought into our efforts to drive standards, and Nat and Sarah will no doubt do the same.

"We have a talented young group, and exposure to players with international pedigree can only be a good thing for their development."

Sciver-Brunt, 30, has scored more than 5,000 runs and taken almost 150 wickets in international limited-overs cricket.

She moves to the Nottingham-based regional side after three summers with Northern Diamonds.

Glenn, 23, has claimed 54 wickets for England in T20 matches and 12 in the 50-over format.

The pair also play for Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Beaumont, 31, scored 438 runs in 11 matches for Lightning, including six half-centuries. All three players have central contracts.

Previously, the England and Wales Cricket Board centrally allocated its contracted female England players to regional cricket - but it announced last week that players and regions were free to make their own arrangements. external-link

The Blaze begin the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with a home game against Thunder on 1 May at Welbeck Colliery CC.

They will be away to South East Stars on 20 May in their opening match in the 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup.