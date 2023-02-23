Women's T20 World Cup: Pick your team of the tournament
|ICC Women's T20 World Cup final
|Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Date: 26 February Time: 13:00 GMT
|Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary of every game on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play videos (available to UK users only) on the website and app.
After a thrilling couple of weeks we are approaching the business end of the Women's T20 World Cup.
We have seen some brilliant knocks with the bat, thrilling spells with the ball and some stunning catches in the field - but who has stood out for you?
We want your selections for team of the tournament. Pick your XI from the players below and don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket.
We will reveal your selections - and those of the TMS team - ahead of the final on Sunday.
Team of the T20 World Cup 2023
Pick your team of the tournament at the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Statistics correct as of 22 February