Scotland have already secured top spot in World Cup League 2

ICC Men's World Cup League 2, Kirtipur, Nepal Scotland 221 (48 overs): McBride 47; Trumpelmann 5-30 Namibia 178 (38 overs): Louwrens 52; Watt 4-41 Scotland won by 43 runs Scorecard

Bowlers Mark Watt and Michael Leask led Scotland to a 43-run victory against Namibia in their World Cup League 2 match in Nepal.

The pair took seven wickets between them as Namibia were bowled out for 178 while chasing an achievable 222 to win.

Leask caught Lo-handre Louwens off his own delivery shortly after the opener passed 50, and Watt crucially removed Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus on 43.

After that, Namibia lost their last six wickets for just 54 runs.

Scotland battled to solid total of 221 in their innings despite Ruben Trumpelmann taking five wickets for 30 runs.

Christopher McBride was the Scots' top scorer with 47, while Tomas Mackintosh and captain Richie Berrington added 34 and 32 respectively.

Leask contributed 29 runs to go with his three wickets as Scotland earned a comfortable win, having already secured top spot in World Cup League 2.

Shane Burger's side finish their campaign with a match against Nepal, who won the sides' last meeting, on Tuesday.

It will be the head coach's final match in charge, before joining Somerset.