Women's T20 World Cup, Paarl West Indies 116-6 (20 overs): Williams 30 (34), Campbelle 22 (26); Dar 2-13 Pakistan 113-5 (20 overs) : Riaz 29 (23), Dar 27 (31); Matthews 2-14 West Indies won by three runs Scorecard . Tables

England qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after Pakistan slipped to a nervy three-run defeat by West Indies.

Chasing 117, Pakistan needed 18 from a dramatic final over but could only manage 14 to fall agonisingly short.

It meant England are certain to finish in the top two in Group 2 and can guarantee top spot if they avoid defeat to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Rashada Williams earlier hit 30 from 34 balls as West Indies posted 116-6.

