Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: England v India England 151-7 (20 overs): Sciver-Brunt 50 (42); Thakur 5-15 India 140-5 (20 overs): Mandhana 52 (41); Glenn 2-27 England won by 11 runs Scorecard ; Tables

England kept their place at the top of group two with a vital 11-run win over India at the Women's T20 World Cup.

After slipping to 29-3 and 80-4 in Gqeberha, Nat Sciver-Brunt's half-century led England's recovery as they posted 151-7 despite seamer Renuka Thakur's magnificent 5-15.

In reply, opener Smriti Mandhana looked to be steering India to victory before she was crucially dismissed by Sarah Glenn for 52 with 47 runs still needed.

Richa Ghosh led a fightback with an unbeaten 47, but with 31 needed from the final over, India finished on 140-5.

England have Pakistan left to play in the group stage, and should avoid reigning champions Australia in the semi-finals.

Australia look set to finish top of group one, which means England are likely to face either South Africa or Sri Lanka in the semis.

India should qualify from second in group two, with Ireland to play in their final game.

This was the first time England had really been tested during the competition so far, after comfortable wins against West Indies and Ireland in their opening fixtures, and they were immediately reeling from Thakur's opening three-wicket burst.

But Sciver-Brunt's counter-attack, alongside Amy Jones' 40 from 27 balls, propelled them to a defendable total before India's middle-order batters succumbed to the increasing run-rate throughout their chase.

England will face Pakistan on Tuesday at 13:00 GMT in Cape Town, after India take on Ireland in Gqeberha the previous day at 13:00 GMT.

England's aggression counters Thakur brilliance

The pre-tournament talk surrounding England's chances in the World Cup centred around a new, aggressive batting approach from head coach Jon Lewis, and it was tested by an exhibition of swing bowling by Thakur.

Under cloudy skies, the seamer found extravagant swing and immediately had England on the back foot when Danni Wyatt was brilliantly caught one-handed by wicketkeeper Ghosh in the first over.

Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley then found their stumps dismantled, and while previous England teams would have consolidated and rebuilt slowly, Heather Knight and Sciver-Brunt kept attacking.

The battle was gripping. Every wicket India took, England threw a punch back, with the pair reverse-sweeping, ramping over the keeper and hitting firmly down the ground.

When Knight fell tamely by hitting a Shikha Pandey full-toss straight to mid-off, Jones picked it up immediately, smashing two sixes over Gqeberha's huge square boundaries.

It was a clear, bold statement from Knight's England, that even when up against it, they are committed to being fearless - and it provided thrilling entertainment.

