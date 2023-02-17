Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Warner was playing in his 103rd Test for Australia

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the second Test against India with concussion.

The 36-year-old, who will be replaced by Matt Renshaw, was hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer while making 15 on day one on Friday.

Although he continued to bat after the blow, Warner did not field later in the day and has failed a concussion test.

India resumed on 21-0 on Saturday in Delhi, trailing by 242 in reply to Australia's 263.

Warner's form has been a much-debated topic, with a 200 against South Africa in December his only century in 17 Tests going back to January 2020.

He scored one and 10 in Australia's innings-and-132-run defeat in the first Test last week.

Left-hander Renshaw, who has played 13 Tests, played in the series opener but was dropped after scores of nought and two.