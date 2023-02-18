Close menu

New Zealand v England: Stuart Broad magic spell puts tourists on course for victory

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Mount Maunganui

England bowler Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Kane Williamson
Stuart Broad has now taken 571 Test wickets
First Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (day-night, day three of five)
England 325-9 dec (Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82) & 374 (Root 57, Brook 54, Foakes 51)
New Zealand 306 (Blundell 138; Robinson 4-54) & 63-5 (Broad 4-21)
New Zealand need 331 runs to win
Stuart Broad's devastating late burst put England on course for victory over New Zealand on day three of the first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Bowling with the pink ball under lights in one of his trademark destructive spells, Broad took four of the five wickets to fall, all bowled, to leave New Zealand in tatters on 63-5 in their chase of 394.

Broad's first wicket, that of Devon Conway, was the 1,002nd he and James Anderson have taken in Tests together, making them the most successful bowling partnership in the history of the game.

England's late dominance was in contrast to the fluctuations of earlier in the day, when the tourists had to come through a see-saw battle to get to 374 all out.

Joe Root made a busy 57, Harry Brook a thrilling 54 off 41 balls and Ollie Pope accelerated to 49 off 46, but England still needed an important 51 from Ben Foakes when the game hung in the balance.

Not only did England set New Zealand a target that would be their highest ever to win a Test, they were also able to bowl for two hours with the pink ball as darkness fell.

Broad took full advantage, his 4-21 in a 10-over spell setting England on the way to what would be a 10th win in 11 Tests.

England on course after day of memorable moments

England have perhaps not always been at their best in this match but are set for a big victory after a thrilling, fluctuating day at a sun-kissed Bay Oval.

A breathless first session had the visitors pile on 158 runs for the loss of four wickets, during which time the treatment dished out to New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner left him with figures of 13-0-110-2, narrowly missing out on the indignity of having the worst economy rate ever in a Test innings.

In the afternoon, England captain Ben Stokes pulled his a record-breaking 108th six in Test cricket, beating the mark of coach Brendon McCullum. From the next ball, Stokes' 109th six was carried on to the boundary by the hapless Wagner.

But the day belonged to Broad, who marked his return after missing the series win in Pakistan with a golden spell that took his partnership with Anderson past Australia greats Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the most successful bowling duo in Test cricket.

Among the records and memorable moments, it was the contribution of the composed Foakes that earlier swung the game in England's favour. With the lower order chipping in, the tourists were able to add 137 vital runs after the fall of the sixth wicket.

Despite the good pitch, the target looked a tall order for New Zealand, especially considering the night-time start to their innings.

Broad ensured the chase was over as soon as it began, much to the delight of the singing England fans amassed on Mount Maunganui's picturesque grass bank.

Stuart Broad's bowling in this innings: 5% full, 85% good length and 10% short. 10 overs, 5 maidens, went for 21 runs, took 4 wickets with an economy of 2.10.

Brilliant Broad brings down Black Caps

Given the increased difficulty attached to batting against the pink ball under floodlights, it is uncanny how each of the three night sessions in this Test have seen one of these teams starting an innings.

Perhaps crucially, New Zealand, who won the toss, have had to do it twice to England's once. Whereas England reached 79-2 on day two, the Black Caps' combined return on days one and three is 100-8.

Broad was below-par in taking 1-72 in the first innings, but here was at his sublime best, nipping the pink ball from a full length to find gaping gaps in Kiwi techniques.

The history-making moment was a nip-backer to bowl left-hander Conway and the best of the four was a trimmer to bowl Kane Williamson, with away movement somehow passing a defensive stroke to shave the off bail.

Tom Latham was dropped at second slip by Zak Crawley, only for the left-hander to be bowled through the gate, then Broad completed a quartet of strikes on the stumps to get Tom Blundell.

In between, Ollie Robinson had Henry Nicholls caught behind and at one stage New Zealand were 28-5 before Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell somehow battled to the close.

Dependable Foakes builds England's lead

England batter Ben Foakes raises his bat to the crowd after reaching his fifty
Ben Foakes has made six scores of fifty or more in Tests

Pyrotechnics were expected when England resumed in glorious batting conditions on 79-2, 98 ahead. Though 'nighthawk' Broad fell to the fourth ball he faced, the tourists did not disappoint.

Pope pulled Wagner for three sixes, while Brook continued to exhibit his rare talent with a 37-ball half-century. With Wagner banging the ball in, Brook repeatedly slapped him, baseball-style, back down the ground.

But Brook's edge off Blair Tickner and the dismissal of a furious Root, out reverse-sweeping for the second time in the Test, left England 237-6 at lunch, their lead a precarious 256.

Foakes, though, is developing a habit of making important runs. Batting above Stokes, he combined with the captain in the second session for a calm and crucial stand of 56.

Tested by the short ball, Foakes hooked and pulled, he clipped off his toes and played superb back-foot punches. Even after Stokes was stumped by a distance off Bracewell, Foakes added a further 42 with Robinson.

Though Foakes edged Tickner behind just after he passed 50, Robinson continued on to make 39. Even Jack Leach and Anderson added 16 for the final wicket, but their fun was nothing compared to what was to come from Broad.

51 comments

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 09:05

    Root's pathetic dismissals in this test show why he is no longer captain.

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 09:01

    How far should we take the mantra "never change a winning side?"

    I'm thinking Bairstow/Crawley and the potential availability of Archer/Woods

    • Reply posted by Hammersfanno1, today at 09:05

      Hammersfanno1 replied:
      Crawley must be vulnerable. Still only averaging 28. That is ridiculously low for an opening batsman.

  • Comment posted by Hammersfanno1, today at 08:58

    Well I went to bed at 3am with Root's stupid dismissal, convinced that I would wake up to find New Zealand well on the way to victory after a second session England collapse. But this England team have torn up all the old scripts. Except the one that starts, "When Broad is on a roll..."

  • Comment posted by BucksBaggie68, today at 08:57

    THere is, of course, one downside to this. You can only watch if you have BT Sport. I know it's all driven by money but to watch sport these days is very expensive. As Esther Rantzen used to say, That's Life!

    • Reply posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 09:06

      2hh6s2mt replied:
      Highlights in the morning on NZC YouTube Channel.

      It's the civilised way.

  • Comment posted by Will Jarvis, today at 08:55

    This England side is special!
    There’s still the possibility of Bairstow, Archer and Wood coming back into the side if required.
    Quicker Crawley gets cast aside the better though!

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 08:55

    Where’s Vikram?

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 08:53

    Test match cricket has been transformed by England's positive aggression. Almost a new game...but Stuart Broad's exquisite skills remind you it's the same wonderful game - just more exciting.
    Harry Brook. Phenomenal.

  • Comment posted by jack wilkes , today at 08:48

    Write Broad off at your own peril. Several commenters yesterday need to eat their words. Another fantastic days cricket. Loss the toss but have dictated the entire game.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 09:02

      Trytastic replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 08:46

    England are the world No 1 ranked team in all formats - and looked the part today. Broad is getting on a bit but is still in the top five bowlers in world cricket. Australia are having another crap year and so retaining the Ashes this year will be a formality again. Well done lads

    • Reply posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 08:48

      TheReturnofAnglophone replied:
      Surely you mean "regaining the Ashes?"

      Never a formality to beat Australia at anything!

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 08:45

    What a win this is going to be, completely outplayed New Zealand in their own backyard on every level, tactically technically and mentally.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 08:45

    The Hawk is Howling!

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 08:44

    so much for bazballs/ultra positive cricket, crawled along at 3 an over for the last 2 wkts/39 runs instead of declaring

    not the declaration at 330-350 runs target some were suggesting..... guess when it comes off and is positive it's bazballs this, bazballs that, not that England are in a bad position but doubt Broad only took those wickets due to bazballs

    • Reply posted by dataoverdogma, today at 08:47

      dataoverdogma replied:
      The term Bazball has been interpreted by some as mindless slogging. Not by the England team though.

      BTW - 3 an over can only be described as "crawled" in the context of the last year

  • Comment posted by Nrobbo73, today at 08:44

    brilliant baz ball has reignited my love of test match cricket

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 08:44

    Lost the toss but dictated the whole course of the match by batting with purpose and bowling at the right times

  • Comment posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 08:43

    Interestingly there were several contributors yesterday questioning Stuart Broad's continued spot in the test team, claiming that he was largely ineffective these days and reduced to "trying to look fierce!"

    I wonder what they think today?

    You know who you are!

    • Reply posted by dataoverdogma, today at 08:45

      dataoverdogma replied:
      No doubt they will conclude that Broady took their valuable insight to heart and came out motivated today!

  • Comment posted by dataoverdogma, today at 08:43

    England deserve more credit for their approach than the term 'Bazball" implies. IMO they're not rashly aggressive and have changed their range from 'defend at all costs and hit bad balls" to "Look to score and go hard when the conditions/timing suits". That's just more often than we ever thought!

    Oh, and Broady wasn't bad either!!

    • Reply posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 08:47

      TheReturnofAnglophone replied:
      It goes to show. You can either have one player scoring 150 or you can four players scoring 50. Which would you rather have?

      Virtually all England batsmen chipped in with a score of some sort. Fifties, forties and thirties...it all adds up to a very handy second innings lead.

      Then cue Mr. Broad.

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 08:41

    Simply magnificent bowling by Broad!

  • Comment posted by irlinit, today at 08:39

    This team is so great to watch. Broad magnificent, but Brook is going to be a superstar. Where does Barstow slot back in? For me he has to take Crawley's spot

  • Comment posted by Joe Felix, today at 08:37

    Brilliant Stuart Broad, that what you call a spell of fast bowling!

  • Comment posted by KeithBev, today at 08:37

    Yet another fantastic performance. Win or lose, this positive mindset is so refreshing.

