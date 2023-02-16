Close menu

New Zealand v England: First Test poised after Tom Blundell hundred

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Mount Maunganui

From the section Cricket

Tom Blundell bats for New Zealand
Tom Blundell has now hit four centuries in his first 23 Tests
First Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (day two of five)
England 325-9 dec (Brook 89, Duckett 84; Wagner 4-82) & 79-2
New Zealand 306 (Blundell 138, Robinson 4-54)
England lead by 98 runs
Scorecard

England's first Test against New Zealand is fascinatingly poised after Tom Blundell's superb century kept the hosts afloat on day two in Mount Maunganui.

Responding to England's first-innings 325-9 declared, New Zealand found themselves 83-5 and 182-7, either side of Devon Conway being dismissed for 77.

But wicketkeeper Blundell battled to his fourth Test century to ensure that England's first-innings lead was only 19 despite Ollie Robinson bowling superbly to claim 4-54 in New Zealand's 306 all out.

Even though England's second innings started under lights, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 50 in just 52 balls.

Duckett fell for 25 and Crawley 28, the latter signalling the arrival of Stuart Broad as England's 'nighthawk' for the first time.

Comically, Broad got away with skying Scott Kuggeleijn from his second ball - Kuggeleijn and wicketkeeper Blundell watched as the ball dropped between them - leaving England 79-2, leading by 98.

Day-night conditions add intrigue to fascinating Test

The day-night conditions and pink ball were criticised by Robinson and James Anderson in the run-up to this Test, yet there is no doubt the challenge of batting in the twilight is adding extra intrigue to a superb contest.

New Zealand should have been able to bat well early in the day in warm sunshine on a good pitch, but instead came close to imploding.

Blundell, though, was able to drag 124 runs out of the last three wickets. He added 53 with both debutants Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner - last man Tickner's contribution to the 10th-wicket stand was just three.

With the deficit negligible, New Zealand arguably had the upper hand, especially with England having to start their second innings just as darkness was falling.

England did not take a backward step, staying true to their attacking instincts against some below-par New Zealand new-ball bowling.

It is the tourists who should have the advantage in the daytime on Saturday, eyeing the opportunity to have New Zealand begin a run chase under lights on the third evening.

Brilliant Blundell holds New Zealand together

The run map shows Tom Blundell scored 138 with 1 six, 20 fours, 1 three, 11 twos, and 27 singles for New Zealand

Blundell has form against England - he was prolific last summer despite New Zealand going down to a 3-0 series defeat in the UK - and he has kept his team in this Test.

While many of his team-mates gifted their wicket away in blameless conditions, Blundell was compact, patient and determined.

He overturned being given caught behind off Anderson on 74 and had moved to 82 by the time he was joined by last man Tickner.

Blundell attacked the spin of Jack Leach, taking 14 off an over, then watched Tickner keep out Robinson, with every defensive stroke cheered from the spectators on the grass banks.

After Blundell swept Leach to go to three figures, he changed gear. His first 100 runs came from 143 balls, his next 38 off 37.

He was dropped by flying wicketkeeper Ben Foakes off Ben Stokes on 117 and a miscue evaded a flailing Broad at mid-on off Anderson when Blundell had 130.

England also failed to review when Tickner edged Broad behind before Blundell heaved a caught-and-bowled to Anderson.

England fight to hold off Black Caps

Ollie Robinson (right) celebrates dismissing Daryl Mitchell (left)
Ollie Robinson trapped Daryl Mitchell lbw for a duck with a fine delivery that jagged back in

Bowling was always going to be harder for England in the sunny daytime conditions than when they reduced New Zealand to 37-3 the previous evening.

While Anderson and Broad took a wicket apiece on Friday to go to 1,001 in Tests they have played together, equalling the record of Australia greats Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, Robinson was the pick.

Twice he produced nip-backers - one to have Daryl Mitchell lbw offering no shot and another to bowl Kuggeleijn, while a low full toss was well caught by Duckett at long leg to account for Tim Southee.

Crawley had a torrid time on the first morning, effectively out three times in 14 balls, but looked more comfortable here, while Duckett picked up where he left off in his first-innings 84.

Both men eventually offered edges, Duckett poked Tickner to first slip and Crawley bottom-edged a pull off Kuggeleijn through to Blundell.

The entrance of Broad was pure theatre. He charged his first ball and got away with the missed chance off his second, In the next over he was hit on the head by Southee and smeared a boundary.

The entertainment was perfectly in keeping with this compelling Test and England's fearless style.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 08:54

    Getting out poking - you're a batsman who needs to get their judgement sorted or the victim of some excellent bowling

    Getting out swiping in the last 30 minutes of the day in the most challenging conditions with no time pressure and 3 full glorious days ahead

    You're an idiot who's mindset is currently completely unsuited to test cricket

    This is not doing Crawley any good putting him through it

  • Comment posted by JimmyG, today at 08:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 08:53

    Still can't understand why England keep picking Broad while Anderson plays! Robinson was only selected originally because Broad was injured, Stone or Potts should play.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 08:52

    It might be finely poised, but I would much rather be England tonight, with power to come. Expect aggression and a declaration again, and then hold on to your hats! It will be close!

  • Comment posted by jack wilkes , today at 08:51

    Another fascinating days cricket. Excellent innings by Blundell. Disappointed we didn't get a 1st innings lead of 70+ considering we had them 83-5 at one point. But now we have a handy lead of 98 going into day 3 with a pitch that still looks good to bat on. Should be looking at a 380+ target for NZ.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 08:51

    Look I get leach is a nice guy but he’s just not good enough for test level, constantly goes at over 4 an over and never consistently picks up wickets. I know I’ll get downvotes but at some point being a great guy isn’t enough at the elite level

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 08:50

    Just discovered that this can be listened to on Talksport2. Not as good as TMS but at least it is there.
    Another exciting game!

  • Comment posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 08:47

    Interesting test though... finely poised !

    NZ recovered well, England bowled poorly.

    Broad, Stokes & Leach were awful.

    When will they stop the incessant short stuff and bowling down leg side?

    Crawley failed again... must go.

  • Comment posted by Unoriginal username, today at 08:46

    That's some innings. From 83/5, they probably shouldn't be getting 300, but Blundell is in very good form atm. Well done Robinson for another 4 wickets.

    Game is poised but that's a handy lead of 98. Look to push on and make it big tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 08:43

    Proper cricket from England.

    In days gone by, even a couple of years ago, England would have scratched around at 3 or 4 an over and simply tried to survive that final session. By batting with a bit of intent they have put the pressure right back onto New Zealand and put themselves in a great position for tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 08:43

    I am all for being aggressive, but you also have to play the situation, 50-0 would have been so much better than 79-2, in this case. Both openers got themselves out, not great bowling

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 08:44

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Go back to the 1990s grandad!!

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 08:41

    Poor reporting as always. Robinson took 4-54 not 82 as stated above. How hard is it to get facts right and check before printing? The match is finely poised I would say, with a slight advantage to England.

    • Reply posted by The Eric Gates Movement, today at 08:48

      The Eric Gates Movement replied:
      Basic stuff. She-melt is an awful writer.

