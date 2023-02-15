Close menu

Question of Sport quiz: What's your knowledge of England-NZ Tests?

England play their first Test match in New Zealand since 2019 this week.

Captain Ben Stokes and his team-mates go into the two-Test tour having beaten the Black Caps 3-0 in last year's series.

But how much do you know about previous Test matches between England and New Zealand? The Question of Sport team have put together a quiz to really test your knowledge…

Question of Sport airs on Friday at 19:30 on BBC One.

