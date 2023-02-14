Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bas de Leede made his ODI and T20 international debuts in 2018

Durham have signed Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede as a local player, making him available for both red-ball and white-ball cricket this summer.

The 23-year-old is a top-order batsman and medium-pacer and has signed a two-year deal at Chester-le-Street.

De Leede was joint second-highest wicket taker at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, taking 13 wickets.

"To play county cricket has always been a dream for me and I will be forever grateful to Durham," De Leede said.

"I can't wait for the summer to start in what will hopefully be a really successful one for the club and hopefully I can contribute to as many wins as possible."

De Leede has played in more than 50 white-ball internationals has made one first-class appearance, when he scored an unbeaten 56 in his only innings against Namibia.

Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: external-link "Bas de Leede is arguably the most exciting all-rounder in associate cricket right now.

"He is a genuine all-rounder and brings quality and skill set which will strengthen our playing squad in the T20 Blast and will provide depth in our County Championship group."

Durham start their Championship season away at Sussex in Division Two on Thursday, 6 April.