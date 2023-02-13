Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Laura Delany says Ireland will go into Wednesday's game against Pakistan with confidence despite a four-wicket defeat by England in their Women's T20 World Cup opener in Paarl.

Ireland were 80-2 before collapsing to 105 all out while Cara Murray took three wickets as England won on 107-6.

"I think there are positives to take, in the first innings and likewise with the ball," said Delany.

"We're looking forward to Wednesday - we're taking in a lot of confidence."

Ireland openers Gaby Lewis (35) and Amy Hunter (15) gave Ireland a superb start with Orla Prendergast adding 17 before the wickets tumbled.

Alice Capsey blasted a half-century as England charged to the modest target and they reached 70-1 before losing five late wickets as the Irish attack found its groove.

Next up are Pakistan and Ireland will bring good memories into the game at Newlands after securing a 2-1 win in November's T20 series between the teams.

"It's obviously disappointing to come away with a loss but fair play to England, they outplayed us in both innings," added Delany.

"We have to sure sure we put in big partnerships in our next game. That's one area we're going to try and target.

"Our top three have batted with great intent, particularly over the last three-four games and now the next step is making sure we can keep that momentum going and give the middle order a platform to kick on at the end.

"We had a competitive series in Pakistan in November and we have targets which we want to set in that game.

"We just want to keep building in each performance and learn as much as we can."