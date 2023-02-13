Close menu

Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey lead England to a scratchy four-wicket win over Ireland

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport in Paarl

Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: England v Ireland
Ireland 105 (18.1 overs): Lewis 36 (37); Ecclestone 3-13, Glenn 3-19
England 107-6 (14.2 overs): Capsey 51 (22); Murray 3-15
England won by four wickets
Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey starred as England ultimately made hard work of chasing 106 to beat Ireland by four wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn took three wickets each as Ireland slumped to 105 all out off 18.1 overs in Paarl.

In reply, England were cruising as Capsey smashed a half-century from just 21 balls, the joint-fastest in the competition's history.

But they stuttered late in the chase, losing five wickets for 33 runs, before reaching their target with 34 balls to spare.

Capsey, 18, who earlier in the day earned a £75,000 deal with Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League, smashed 46 of her 51 runs in boundaries to break the back of England's chase in a partnership of 66 with Danni Wyatt.

Ireland squandered a strong position after starting their innings in aggressive fashion to reach 80-2, before Gaby Lewis' dismissal for 36 in the 13th over sparked a dramatic collapse of eight wickets for 25 runs.

Ecclestone, who secured a £180,000 deal in the WPL, backed up her 3-23 in victory over West Indies with another impressive performance to reaffirm her credentials as the world's number one ranked bowler.

The win takes England to the top of Group 2 and their aggressive approach has boosted their net run-rate, already significantly improving their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Still room for improvement for England

The group table reads well for England - two wins from two and a healthy net run-rate with the semi-finals in sight.

They have won both their games relatively comfortably in the end but with India to face next, there are a few areas they will need to put right against much better opposition.

Seamers Lauren Bell and Katherine Sciver-Brunt have been expensive, with teams looking to target them, given England boast three superb spinners in Ecclestone, Glenn and Charlie Dean.

Despite opener Sophia Dunkley holing out to mid-off in the first over, England sustained their new-found aggression under coach Jon Lewis but ultimately their chase of 106 should have been completed quicker and more easily.

Ireland bowled poorly to begin with, offering plenty of width for Capsey to latch on to, but learned to exploit the pitch and England's aggression with slow, loopy spin that tested their patience.

Heather Knight's 14 from 23 balls slowed England's pursuit, and the captain will be disappointed not to have steered the side home.

With India's explosive batting and their endless supply of spinners, Saturday's encounter could decide who faces defending champions Australia in the semi-final - and all eyes will be on how England face up to their first real challenge.

