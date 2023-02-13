Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone is the number one-ranked bowler in the world in T20 cricket

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was sold for around £180,000 at the Women's Premier League auction.

UP Warriorz, who will be coached by England head coach Jon Lewis, saw off Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to secure the 23-year-old.

India opener Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for £340,000, with Australia's Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine also joining.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mumbai Indians for £180,000.

Australia spinner Ash Gardner was bought by Gujarat Giants for £320,000, while West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews went unsold in the opening set.

The highest salary in the Women's Hundred - a franchise tournament ran by the England and Wales Cricket Board - is £31,250.

A total of 448 players are being auctioned, with a maximum of 90 earning deals.

England have 27 players in the draft, including all 15 of their players currently playing in the T20 World Cup in South Africa and Test Match Special commentator Alex Hartley.

Teams have a budget of around £1.2m to build a squad of between 15 and 18 players, with six allowed to be overseas players.

The tournament will run from 4 to 26 March, with 22 matches played in total.