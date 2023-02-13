Close menu

Eoin Morgan: Ex-England captain retires from cricket aged 36

By Elizabeth HudsonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan plays a shot for London Spirit
Eoin Morgan captained London Spirit in The Hundred

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Dublin, stepped down from the international game in June.

Under Morgan's guidance, England won the World Cup in 2019 and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan said on Monday that he was retiring from the sport "after much deliberation".

"I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," he added.

"From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment.

"Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever."

Morgan also captained London Spirit in The Hundred as well as Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

He took charge of England's T20 side in 2012 and the one-day team two years later and was also part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning side.

Morgan remains England's leading run-scorer in one-day cricket with 6,957 and is second in the T20 standings behind current captain Jos Buttler.

He paid tribute to family and friends for their "unconditional" support over his career and says he will now focus on his broadcasting career at international and franchise tournaments.

Comments

Join the conversation

173 comments

  • Comment posted by raging_bull, today at 09:26

    He has been simply brilliant for England and totally revolutionised our one day teams, thankfully he has realised that Father Time waits for no man and has retired at the right time, thanks for everything you have done for the game Eoin.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 09:24

    Amazing player amazing captain completely remade England when we were in a bad spot. Also a great commentator. I hope he becomes a coach in future as he would make a great one also who can forget his innings vs Afghanistan?

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 09:25

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I hope he enjoys retirement.

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 09:25

    Great career, well done lad. Good luck for the future.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 09:25

    Top bloke and top cricketer - always really liked him

  • Comment posted by Daddy Pig, today at 09:25

    A career brilliantly undertaken. Enjoy your retirement Captain Morgan!

  • Comment posted by gary james, today at 09:30

    Set the standard for captaining white ball cricket, responsible for overhauling Englands setup and turning us into the towering giants we are today.
    People will look back on his Captaincy as a turning point for not just winning but entertaining. Wish him well and lefts not forget he’s a superb cricketer well capable of taking a game away from the opposition.

  • Comment posted by Yoshik53, today at 09:24

    A truly great cricketer who lived for the game and not for himself. Charismatic as a man and respected by his team members.
    Thank you for your contribution particularly to one day cricket in all formd.

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 09:25

    Great Captain and a very entertaining batsman .

  • Comment posted by jimmyalfresco, today at 09:25

    Great player, achieved it all. Thank you, Eoin.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 09:24

    Thanks for the good times, skip.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 09:24

    He’ll always be remembered as a top quality captain. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by p_hatch09, today at 09:32

    Inspirational character across all formats, capable of truly explosive batting. Galvanized the one day ethos that has become the foundation of England's recent successes. His legacy will continue, congratulations Eoin on a superb career and many personal milestones.

  • Comment posted by Neilo, today at 09:24

    Great captain and role model, good luck and best wishes to him

  • Comment posted by Zak, today at 09:28

    All good things come to an end - Enjoy your new challenge Mr Morgan - You are a true leader, and will be a success in whatever you choose to do.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 09:24

    Great player and Captain in his day. Enjoy life.

  • Comment posted by Unoriginal username, today at 09:34

    Great captain and leader of men. Double world champions directly and indirectly because of this bloke. Enjoy retirement, Eoin.

  • Comment posted by jct, today at 09:24

    what a great player and captain happy retirement

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 09:33

    What a remarkable career and what a fantastic captain Morgan was. It's only fitting he's been able to retire on his own terms.

  • Comment posted by op, today at 09:24

    Well done to the guy for a cracking career, enjoy the well-earned retirement.

  • Comment posted by Frodos Dad, today at 09:39

    Thanks Eoin. You transformed English One Day cricket. Your leadership skills were second to none, and on your day you could destroy any attack. I hope we see you in a coaching role at some point. Your talents shouldn’t be wasted.

