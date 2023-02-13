Close menu

Eoin Morgan: Ex-England captain retires from cricket aged 36

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan plays a shot for London Spirit
Eoin Morgan captained London Spirit in The Hundred

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Dublin, stepped down from the international game in June.

Under Morgan's guidance, England won the World Cup in 2019 and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Since then he has played in The Hundred for London Spirit and most recently for Paarl Royals in the SA20.

"It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket," said the former Middlesex player.

"After much deliberation I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.

"From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment.

"Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise team across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold on to forever."

Morgan took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014 and was also part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning side.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 09:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gazzarelio, today at 09:40

    Congratulations Eoin, you have left a mark on not only English Cricket but world cricket. A great captain, a great batsman and a thoroughly nice bloke.

    Happy Retirement, hope we get to see and hear you commentating and sharing the vast experience and know how for years to come.

  • Comment posted by MkOxford1, today at 09:39

    A great servant to the game. Hope he continues to work in our glorious game.

  • Comment posted by Frodos Dad, today at 09:39

    Thanks Eoin. You transformed English One Day cricket. Your leadership skills were second to none, and on your day you could destroy any attack. I hope we see you in a coaching role at some point. Your talents shouldn’t be wasted.

  • Comment posted by caringman1953, today at 09:39

    All the best Eoin for your future, and thanks for your English Cricket Captain team work .🏏👏

  • Comment posted by Hawkhills House, today at 09:38

    In a word; LEGEND!

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 09:38

    Thanks for all your hard work Mr Morgan. Great player, great captain, great man.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 09:37

    Never in KPs league as a captain.

    There was a true leader of men.

    • Reply posted by Botham81, today at 09:38

      Botham81 replied:
      Are you kidding? Kev slagged off his teammates to the Ozzies!

  • Comment posted by Glory2dundalkfc, today at 09:36

    Don't really get why he couldn't represent his own country and help them emerge in the sport.

    • Reply posted by North Westerner, today at 09:39

      North Westerner replied:
      England is where the big bucks are... and he's a professional sportsman so you can't really blame him.

  • Comment posted by marba, today at 09:36

    A fantastic player and leader for England, turned around a hostile reception due to him originally playing international cricket for Ireland.

    I wish him well and I hope he stays connected to English cricket in some way. Is also a great commentator, so I fear we may loose him to Sky.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 09:36

    The best captain England ever had and should of been Test captain by miles , astute, team builder, intelligent but without the mandatory silver spoon.
    Thanks Eoin Morgan, the greatest captain ever.

  • Comment posted by Botham81, today at 09:35

    Great player, but it never felt right: a full-blooded Irishman playing for England.

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 09:39

      Grb replied:
      It’s a career in a business these days.
      It’s not really “sport” for honour and accolades.

      His career, he made the best of it. 👏

  • Comment posted by glowkeeper, today at 09:35

    You turned the England cricket team into winners - thank you Eoin

  • Comment posted by North Westerner, today at 09:34

    He's climbed aboard the gravy train of punditry.

    • Reply posted by NaturesNapkin, today at 09:38

      NaturesNapkin replied:
      I would too

  • Comment posted by TheReturnofAnglophone, today at 09:34

    Great servant of the game. I wish him a long, happy and prosperous retirement. It's well deserved.

  • Comment posted by Unoriginal username, today at 09:34

    Great captain and leader of men. Double world champions directly and indirectly because of this bloke. Enjoy retirement, Eoin.

  • Comment posted by Patsy56, today at 09:33

    He may stay in England

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 09:33

    What a remarkable career and what a fantastic captain Morgan was. It's only fitting he's been able to retire on his own terms.

  • Comment posted by p_hatch09, today at 09:32

    Inspirational character across all formats, capable of truly explosive batting. Galvanized the one day ethos that has become the foundation of England's recent successes. His legacy will continue, congratulations Eoin on a superb career and many personal milestones.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 09:31

    In the Hall of Fame of England Captains, Morgan is right up there with Brearley and May.

    A future promoting Rum awaits.

    • Reply posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 09:35

      2hh6s2mt replied:
      .....and before anyone says it, what does Eoin Morgan have in common with Douglas Jardine, Ted Dexter, Colin Cowdrey, Gubby Allen and Tony Grieg?

