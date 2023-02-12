Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added 58 for the fourth wicket to chase down 150

Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: India v Pakistan Pakistan 149-4 (20 overs): Bismah 68 (55), Naseem 43 (25); Radha 2-21 India 151-3 (19 overs): Rodrigues 53* (38); Sandhu 2-15 India won by seven wickets Scorecard. Table

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 53 from 38 balls led India to a seven-wicket win over rivals Pakistan in their opening Women's T20 World Cup fixture.

Chasing 150, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added 58 for the fourth wicket to steer India to victory.

Pakistan were eyeing a shock victory, with India needing 28 from the final three overs.

But their bowlers struggled for control at the death as India reached their target with an over to spare.

Pakistan's impressive total of 149-4 was set up by an entertaining partnership of 81 from 47 balls between captain Bismah Maroof, who hit an unbeaten 68, and 18-year-old Ayesha Naseem's unbeaten 43 from 25 balls.

Favourites India were ragged in the field, particularly when put under pressure by the dynamic Naseem, who was dropped twice on 35 and 36.

Despite a poor finish in the field, India started their chase brightly with Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma striking 33 from 25 balls before she was brilliantly caught on the long-off boundary by Sidra Ameen.

Momentum shifted towards a shock Pakistan victory when captain Harmanpreet Kaur fell for 16 with India 93-3.

But 19-year-old Ghosh smashed three fours from the 18th over, followed by three more from Rodrigues in the penultimate over to secure an eventually comfortable win.

Young stars light up Newlands

Chasing down a total with an over and seven wickets to spare suggests a smooth victory for India, but they were constantly pushed by their rivals throughout - and Pakistan will rue the loose bowling that cost them under pressure in the final two overs.

India were taken by surprise by Pakistan's aggressive approach with the bat, evident in their body language in the closing stages of the first innings - 33 runs were plundered from the last three overs and India's fielders stood in disbelief with hands on hips.

While Bismah anchored the innings, it was Naseem's fearlessness that had the crowd roaring as she smashed the only two sixes of the day into the stands.

Young talent also shone in India's innings, as they were missing star opener Smriti Mandhana with a finger injury, and Harmanpreet made just 16.

Shafali, 19, ensured India started quickly while Rodrigues, 22, and teenager Ghosh paced their innings' beautifully to steer their side to victory.

However, controversy was thankfully avoided after umpire Jackie Williams' miscalculation meant that seven balls were bowled in the seventh over - with the extra ball going for four - and had the game gone to the final ball, things could have been significantly more dramatic.

Playing Pakistan is "always special" - reaction

Player of the Match Jemimah Rodrigues: "This innings means a lot as I haven't had a score for a long time. My parents are here today and I want to dedicate this to them as they have always been behind me.

"We just had over-by-over targets rather than looking at the big picture. We knew if we were there at the end we could do it. There will always be a loose ball and we had to punish it."

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof: "We were in the game all the time but they finished really well. We made mistakes in the bowling unit. There are a lot of learnings we can take into the next game."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "Every match is important but obviously Pakistan is always special. It was a good game and the crowd was fantastic.

"Pakistan batted really well but we wanted to win this game. Jemimah and Richa played really well, sensible batting from both of them."