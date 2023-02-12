Last updated on .From the section Cricket

By Ffion Wynne BBC Sport in Cape Town

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added 58 for the fourth wicket to chase down 150

Women's T20 World Cup, Group 2: India v Pakistan Pakistan 149-4 (20 overs): Bismah 68 (55), Naseem 43 (25); Radha 2-21 India 151-3 (19 overs): Rodrigues 53* (38); Sandhu 2-15 India won by seven wickets Scorecard.

Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 53 from 38 balls led India to a seven-wicket win over rivals Pakistan in their opening Women's T20 World Cup fixture.

Chasing 150, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added 58 for the fourth wicket to steer India to victory.

Pakistan were eyeing a shock victory, with India needing 28 from the final three overs.

But their bowlers struggled for control at the death as India reached their target with an over to spare.

More to follow.