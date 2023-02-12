Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Newlands: Bangladesh 126-8 (20 overs): Mostary 29 (32), Joty 28 (34); Ranasinghe 3-23 Sri Lanka 129-3 (18.2 overs): Harshita 69* (50), Nilakshi 41 (38); Marufa 3-23 Sri Lanka win by seven wickets Scorecard ; Group table

Sri Lanka made it two wins from two at the Women's T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka, who shocked hosts South Africa on Friday, slipped to 25-3 in pursuit of 127 amid an inspired opening spell from 18-year-old Marufa Akter.

But Harshitha Madavi hit 69 not out and Nilakshi de Silva an unbeaten 41 to secure victory with 10 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka had earlier made a ragged start with the ball before recovering to restrict the Tigers to 126-8.

Bangladesh capitalised on wayward bowling in the powerplay to reach 64-2 from eight overs but their scoring ground to a halt after Sobhana Mostary was bowled by a visibly frustrated Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who attempted a Mankad earlier in the over.

Athapaththu, Sri Lanka's top scorer with 68 against the Proteas, was caught at mid-on for 15 off Akter in the fourth over of Sri Lanka's chase - the seamer's opening spell the first moment of real quality in a match previously littered with mistakes by both sides.

She had Vishmi Gunaratne caught behind and bowled Anushka Sanjeewani first ball, giving her figures of 3-0 after 1.3 overs.

But Harshitha and De Silva remained calm under pressure with a composed stand of 104, which first halted the Tigers' momentum and then clinically finished the match.

With 41 from 30 balls needed, Harshitha cut a no-ball for four before swinging a big six over the leg side off the subsequent free hit.

The win means Sri Lanka, who play Australia on Thursday, will likely reach their first World Cup semi-final if they beat New Zealand in their final group game. Even if they lose they could still go through if other results go their way.

Bangladesh are fourth in Group A and play Australia in their second match on Tuesday.