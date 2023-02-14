Stuart Broad's last Test for England was against South Africa in September

Pace bowler Stuart Broad will return to the England team for the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The 36-year-old missed the 3-0 series win in Pakistan in December following the birth of his daughter.

Broad joins James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the pace attack for the day-night opening match of the two-Test series on Thursday (01:00 GMT).

The match goes ahead despite New Zealand declaring a state of emergency due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mount Maunganui has not been hit as badly as other areas in the north of the country and the worst of the weather appeared to have passed by Tuesday morning.

Although both teams still netted under cover on Tuesday, they were able to hold parts of their training sessions on the outfield at a Bay Oval ground that has a reputation for swift drainage.

The prospect of wet weather affecting the Test is receding, but England captain Ben Stokes said he was prepared to think unconventionally in order to force a result if time is lost.

"I'm sure we'll still come up with a way to hopefully force a result regardless of how much time is taken away," said all-rounder Stokes, who confirmed he is fit to bowl despite not having done so in the nets so far this week or taken part in England's warm-up game in Hamilton last week.

England XI for first Test v New Zealand: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Whereas England have a fully fit party to choose from, New Zealand have a shortage of fast bowlers after both Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry were ruled out.

Jamieson, 28, who had only just made a return from seven months out with a back injury, has been ruled out for a lengthy period with a stress fracture of the back.

Henry misses out for the birth of his second child, meaning call-ups for uncapped pair Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn.

The Black Caps have resisted summoning Trent Boult, who has taken 317 wickets in 78 Tests, but was released from his central contract last August in order to play in franchise leagues and spend more time with his family.

Boult, 33, is back in New Zealand after playing in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates and lives close to the Bay Oval.

"It's been decided since he gave up his contract that we would give priority to contracted players," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"We discussed it internally but our decision was not to go with Trent on this occasion."

Stead also said there were no "moral issues" over the call-up of Kuggeleijn, 31, who was cleared of a rape charge in 2017. He has since won 20 caps for New Zealand in white-ball formats, although there were protests by fans at international games he played in 2019.

"I get given the players I can select from and he was on the list," said Stead. "When you lose two key bowlers, you look around and ask who are the guys who can do a job for us internationally and he is one who can."

England seamers Anderson and Robinson have both expressed their dislike for the pink ball, with Robinson calling day-night Tests "gimmicky".

But opening batter Ben Duckett said: "I've just faced them in the nets, so I'm not sure why they're not happy. It was tough in there.

"It's no different to any Test match, you've got to play well against a good attack."

Duckett is set to play his first Test outside of Asia after winning his seven previous caps in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

He is part of a top seven that will all be under pressure from Jonny Bairstow when he returns to fitness from a broken leg in time for the home summer.

"I take every game as it comes," said Duckett. "My biggest learning has been not to look too far ahead.

"I just want to keep enjoying myself and keep scoring runs. I don't want to start thinking about what's coming up in the future, just the next few days."