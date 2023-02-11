Ollie Robinson has taken 60 wickets in 14 Tests for England

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson says Test cricket does not need "gimmicky" day-night matches.

England's first Test in a two-match series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday (01:00 GMT) is a day-nighter, played under floodlights with a pink ball.

"There's nothing wrong with Test cricket to start with," said Robinson.

"I'm not a massive fan of the pink ball. I don't think we need to play these pink-ball games."

Day-night matches are common in limited-overs cricket and were introduced to the longest form of the game with the aim of raising the profile of Test cricket, both by increasing attendances and TV audiences.

There have been 20 day-night men's Tests since the first in 2015, played in seven different countries by 10 different teams.

They have proved popular in Australia, where 11 day-nighters have taken place, all won by the home side, including two in the Ashes series of 2021-22. There have also been three women's day-night Tests in Australia.

England's men have played six day-nighters and have won just one - their first and the only one they have played at home - against West Indies in 2017. In the only day-night Test they have played in New Zealand, in 2018, they were bowled out for 58 as part of defeat by an innings.

And Robinson, 29, believes England's enterprising style of cricket that has seen them win nine of their past 10 matches is enough to attract supporters to the Test format.

"It is bit gimmicky. They're trying to get crowds and change the game a little bit but the way England are playing Test cricket at the moment, I don't think that needs to happen," said Robinson.

"We could stick to how we're going and we're entertaining people as we are, so I'm not sure if it's necessary."

England travelled to Mount Maunganui on Sunday, just before ex-cyclone Gabrielle is due to hit the Bay of Plenty, where the beach-side town is situated.

With heavy rain and strong winds set to lash the area in the coming days, preparations for the Test could be seriously affected. Even though the Bay Oval has grass nets that are under cover, England are unlikely to practice on Monday.

"We are well aware it could be tricky to get out there," said Robinson, who has taken 60 wickets in 14 Tests.

"If we don't train before Thursday I feel we've had good preparation and we're ready to go."

With England attempting to regain the Ashes this summer, Robinson could line up alongside Steve Smith in the County Championship after the Australia batter's agreement to join Sussex for three matches in May.

Robinson came up against Smith down under a year ago and says he sees the former Australia captain's arrival as an opportunity to learn, rather than a risk.

"People know how I bowl and what I do, so hopefully I can just use it to my advantage," said Robinson. "He changed his technique quite a lot, so any sort of hints or points I can get from him could be valuable to us.

"I'm excited at the opportunity to play with him. Hopefully I can learn a bit more about him.

"I found him awkward to bowl at at times, so it'd be good to watch him a bit closer and see if I can learn any more about his batting and ways to get him out."