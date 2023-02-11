Close menu

New Zealand v England: Ollie Robinson says Test cricket doesn't need 'gimmick' day-nighters

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Mount Maunganui

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments49

Ollie Robinson
Ollie Robinson has taken 60 wickets in 14 Tests for England

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson says Test cricket does not need "gimmicky" day-night matches.

England's first Test in a two-match series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday (01:00 GMT) is a day-nighter, played under floodlights with a pink ball.

"There's nothing wrong with Test cricket to start with," said Robinson.

"I'm not a massive fan of the pink ball. I don't think we need to play these pink-ball games."

Day-night matches are common in limited-overs cricket and were introduced to the longest form of the game with the aim of raising the profile of Test cricket, both by increasing attendances and TV audiences.

There have been 20 day-night men's Tests since the first in 2015, played in seven different countries by 10 different teams.

They have proved popular in Australia, where 11 day-nighters have taken place, all won by the home side, including two in the Ashes series of 2021-22. There have also been three women's day-night Tests in Australia.

England's men have played six day-nighters and have won just one - their first and the only one they have played at home - against West Indies in 2017. In the only day-night Test they have played in New Zealand, in 2018, they were bowled out for 58 as part of defeat by an innings.

And Robinson, 29, believes England's enterprising style of cricket that has seen them win nine of their past 10 matches is enough to attract supporters to the Test format.

"It is bit gimmicky. They're trying to get crowds and change the game a little bit but the way England are playing Test cricket at the moment, I don't think that needs to happen," said Robinson.

"We could stick to how we're going and we're entertaining people as we are, so I'm not sure if it's necessary."

England travelled to Mount Maunganui on Sunday, just before ex-cyclone Gabrielle is due to hit the Bay of Plenty, where the beach-side town is situated.

With heavy rain and strong winds set to lash the area in the coming days, preparations for the Test could be seriously affected. Even though the Bay Oval has grass nets that are under cover, England are unlikely to practice on Monday.

"We are well aware it could be tricky to get out there," said Robinson, who has taken 60 wickets in 14 Tests.

"If we don't train before Thursday I feel we've had good preparation and we're ready to go."

With England attempting to regain the Ashes this summer, Robinson could line up alongside Steve Smith in the County Championship after the Australia batter's agreement to join Sussex for three matches in May.

Robinson came up against Smith down under a year ago and says he sees the former Australia captain's arrival as an opportunity to learn, rather than a risk.

"People know how I bowl and what I do, so hopefully I can just use it to my advantage," said Robinson. "He changed his technique quite a lot, so any sort of hints or points I can get from him could be valuable to us.

"I'm excited at the opportunity to play with him. Hopefully I can learn a bit more about him.

"I found him awkward to bowl at at times, so it'd be good to watch him a bit closer and see if I can learn any more about his batting and ways to get him out."

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by ColinA, today at 10:49

    I don't care what time of the day it is.. I just want it back on free to view TV, so the rest of the country can see it again.. I wouldn't even mind paying £10 a month.., but the Sky deal is just daft money., can't aford that..

  • Comment posted by 0-0, today at 10:34

    pt2; media coverage has a huge impact in arousing awareness of games though. The Ashes in Aus’ is all over their papers and mainstream tv channels yet in England there are millions who don’t even know when there’s a series in progress (and not simply because it’s 1am/3am etc), let alone a benchmark series.
    Soundbite moments are unavoidable but they likely tend to emerge from a deeper narrative.

  • Comment posted by admiralB, today at 10:33

    Good words. They won't be listened to.

    La la la la la

  • Comment posted by Bonkous, today at 10:33

    For all those years we had to put up with umpires stopping the game for bad light. Now they are choosing to play it in the dark! A bit of a head scratcher that one!

  • Comment posted by 0-0, today at 10:33

    not too hard to say these days during this honeymoon period of England playing box office bashball cricket, and thankfully Robinson's on board to keep it going.
    NYC, Philadelphia, Boston all got long cricket history, and I believe Miami's staged a test previously; then add in Atlanta and we'd be complaining they're playing too late at night because we've got to get up for work in the morning. pt1

  • Comment posted by Trevwoody, today at 10:28

    The introduction of the day/ night Test format was supposedly so that people could come in after being at work. However, this alternative offering is not reflected in a ticket price option for attending only part of the day. I would not pay full price to only watch two thirds of a film.

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 10:21

    Bang on Mr Robinson.

  • Comment posted by bub , today at 10:10

    Why does he have an opinion ?, should’ve really been banned by hypocrites at the ECB for being a proven racist and sexist bigot

    • Reply posted by Tycho, today at 10:23

      Tycho replied:
      The same could apply to you.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 10:07

    To survive and thrive the game needs to develop and move with the times.

    Day/night tests open the game to a lot more people, from a different demographic.

    the dinosaurs will complain but put simply - test cricket needs to innovate or it will disintegrate into dust and nobody wants that!

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 10:25

      Dougal replied:
      They don't statistically being in any more punters. And older viewers aren't going to want the be leaving the Oval at 10.am at night. Waste of time.

  • Comment posted by Pittacus, today at 10:00

    Any number of cricket fans, and players, have a big problem with seeing the pink ball but that won't bother the crackpots who are desperately attempting to put the lid on the coffin of test cricket.
    Try converting a picture of a pink ball on a grass green background to monochrome and you will find the ball almost disappears. A red or white ball similarly treated always stands out.

    • Reply posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 10:29

      BillysGwoaty replied:
      Nonsense. Found the pink ball miles easier to pick up out of greenery when I was still playing a few years back vs a red ball.

      Clearly speaking from your armchair via actual experience.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:00

    Good for him! And I quite agree, but you've already guessed that... ;-)

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 09:59

    Quite right. Cricket is as much a game of playing the conditions that change in daylight, not manufactured events through other means.

  • Comment posted by Masood Ahmed, today at 09:59

    Totally agree with Robinson nothing wrong with test cricket now except the big 3 running the game Ind, Eng and Aus also there no quality fast bowlers anymore compared to the 90s, the ICC a needs to be got rid off that will remedy a lot of ills.

    • Reply posted by RobDogg, today at 10:31

      RobDogg replied:
      You must have hit your head of you think there are no quality fast bowlers. Wood, Archer, Rabada, Nortje, Ngidi, Afridi, Bumrah, Shami, Cummins, Starc, Ferguson. That's just what I can think of off the top of my head.

  • Comment posted by Danstv, today at 09:57

    Fully appreciate Robinson’s comments…..unfortunately it just goes to show where the power lies! £€$

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 10:00

      dunc brownley replied:
      It's not just Cricket it is happening all sports are being tweeked or having various twists along with kick off times too being changed to suit the TV Audience Globally.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 09:49

    He’s spot on. It hasn’t seen a surge in popularity for test cricket and doesn’t improve the overall spectacle for the viewer

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 09:49

    Of course he's right, but with all things sport these days it is driven my media rights and money.
    I don't have an issue with white ball cricket but there never was anything broken about red ball test cricket - it doesn't need fixing.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 10:20

      Sam replied:
      Except 'bad light stopped play'?

  • Comment posted by Buster, today at 09:48

    Robinson is correct.

  • Comment posted by Chadwick , today at 09:47

    He's not wrong you know!

  • Comment posted by Bigbagman, today at 09:46

    Totally agree with him

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 10:19

      Sam replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Robbo, today at 09:45

    No issue with day/night - just wish they used the floodlights instead of going off for bad light.

    Pink ball is just for TV - not needed from a playing perspective.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 10:18

      Sam replied:
      Evidence

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC