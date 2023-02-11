Close menu

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia thrash New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments30

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Paarl:
Australia 173-9 (20 overs): Healy 55 (38), Lanning 41 (33), Perry 40 (22); A Kerr 3-23, Tahuhu 3-37
New Zealand 76 (14 overs): A Kerr 21 (30); Gardner 5-12, Schutt 2-8
Australia won by 97 runs
Australia made an ominous start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign by thrashing New Zealand by 97 runs.

After setting an imposing target of 174, the two-time defending champions bowled out the White Ferns for 76.

Megan Schutt dismissed Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for golden ducks in the first over before spinner Ashleigh Gardner took 5-12.

Opener Alyssa Healy hit 55, captain Meg Lanning a majestic 41 and Ellyse Perry 40 in Australia's 173-9.

The world-class trio laid a platform, meaning Australia still reached their large total despite losing 5-19 in the closing overs.

They leap straight to the top of the Group A standings, above Sri Lanka who beat hosts South Africa on Friday.

The huge margin of New Zealand's defeat severely dents their hopes and boosts the chances of the Proteas, given the damage inflicted on the White Ferns' net run-rate which will separate teams who finish level on points.

England began their tournament with an impressive seven-wicket win over West Indies earlier on Saturday.

Australia make dominant start

Australia have won five of the last six editions of this competition and, having won the Ashes, the 50-over World Cup and Commonwealth Games in 2022, have become one of the dominant teams in world sport.

They suffered a shock loss to Ireland in a warm-up game earlier this week but the emphatic margin of this victory squashed any thought that they are anything but huge favourites in South Africa.

Their batting line-up is fearsome. Their bowling is high-class and varied.

Megan Schutt began with five wides but bowled Suzie Bates, who tried an ambitious scoop off her stumps, a ball later and then trapped Devine lbw. That all but ended the contest and afterwards a ruthless showing from all seven bowlers used followed, Gardner stealing the headlines with her accurate off-spin and her first international five-wicket haul.

With the bat, Australia lost opener Beth Mooney to a stunning leaping catch by Eden Carson in the first over but afterwards Healy and Lanning found the boundaries at will in a dominant stand of 70 from 54 balls.

Lanning was bowled by a googly from Kerr but Perry took on the scoring, hitting two sixes in her imperious 22-ball knock.

The worry for the rest of the competition is Australia's batting has room for improvement. They looked on course for an even bigger total at 148-4 after 16.2 overs before a slide of wickets which included a sloppy run-out and a succession of catches offered to deep fielders by the lower middle order.

"Someone is going to have play very well to beat Australia," former England spinner Alex Hartley said.

"They did show slight weaknesses today. They should have got up about 180-190, and could have got 200 at one stage.

"But we are clutching at straws. They are a very strong side."

'We've started exactly how we wanted' - reaction

Australia captain Meg Lanning: "Healy and Perry were incredible to put New Zealand under pressure. We are really happy with our performance."

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine: "To put it bluntly we were really poor today in all facets of the game. I thought Australia batted particularly well. It is really disappointing."

Player of the match Ashleigh Gardner: "That was set up by our batters and that gave us flexibility and freedom with the ball. We've started exactly in the way we wanted too and I was just lucky enough to take the wickets at the end."

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 21:38

    Bangladesh will beat Australia, they are so competitive and sleeping giants

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 21:30

    England are the best team in the world now in all three formats. Stokes and Brook are the best batsmen - and will thump the Aussies in the ashes again.

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 21:28

    Strolled it.

    Not sure about this Sciver-Brunt business. Reckon it's just a plot to sell more letters.

    ......This IS the England thread>

    .........This is the BBC, not the ABC, whose excellent commentary on the third day collapse I enjoyed so much this morning?

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 21:11

    its not that they are any good its that NZ are just really bad, what is happening with NZ cricket, its just almost like their here to make up the numbers, please wake up and be counted

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 21:39

      KentAussie replied:
      Nothing to do with Australia being so dominant for a good 4 or 5 years now?

      NZ cricket is going just fine. If anything they are punching overs

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 21:10

    They couldn’t beat the mighty Irish girls though 💪

  • Comment posted by utirw, today at 20:48

    And another thought on Umpire review in 2nd game. What is the point of umpire's soft signal of not out to Bezuidenhout when the ball clearly bounced off the deck into Darcie Brown's hands.... the umpiring both on and off the field must improve..

  • Comment posted by utirw, today at 20:41

    Watched both games. Both entertaining in their own right. England looked good batting, but 18 extras shows where further work needed. Australia were like whippets in the field, batted well and bowled superbly. Well done to Ash Gardner great clean up (5 for) at the end. However.... umpiring in 1st game shocking decisions over-turned by DRS... But entertaining 2.5 weeks to come :)

  • Comment posted by Stardust, today at 20:37

    Good from Aus but NZ played like they were beaten before they started their innings

  • Comment posted by U20066668, today at 20:37

    Oh yea the All Blacks V The ALL Whites....The Australian team....10 white players and one half aboriginal player!

    • Reply posted by William, today at 21:37

      William replied:
      And yr point is?

  • Comment posted by U20066668, today at 20:35

    Only eight comments proves that nobody really cares....I have tried watching the sport but truly believe watching paint dry would be more entertaining.

    • Reply posted by KentAussie, today at 20:45

      KentAussie replied:
      Cool story. All the best with the paint watching

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 20:32

    IMPRESSIVE stuff … along with India and England for the trophy I feel.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 20:31

    What a team australia are! why no hys on england though?

  • Comment posted by Stardust, today at 20:27

    Why does this match get an HYS after 20 minutes and nothing for England after 4 hours?

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 20:33

      Grover replied:
      It’s the bbc

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 20:26

    Meanwhile on channel whatever, it’s mens topless tiddlywinks

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 20:22

    Its v Australia ,any cheating allowed track record for it more than once .

    • Reply posted by William, today at 20:41

      William replied:
      Sandpaper is allowed.

  • Comment posted by Here we go again, today at 20:20

    I unfortunately watched the New Zealand Women's T20 final it was pathetic, I would have been dropped from my under 11 school team if I performed like that, very poor!

  • Comment posted by Hugh, today at 20:17

    I cannot see for the life of me why NZ did not review Amelia Kerr's dismissal of Perry and as for the "half-volley" catch by Brown to dismiss Bezuidenhout. Yes it does look out front-on but from the side it definitely takes a little skip off the turf. The soft-signal was Not-Out and there is no clear and irrefutable evidence of a clean catch. Whatever NZ seemed to be in self-destruct mode.

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 20:14

    Send them to India. Show the men’s side how it’s done

    • Reply posted by mech71, today at 20:23

      mech71 replied:
      pretty sure that if men's team got bundle out for 80, women's team wouldn't even make 5.

