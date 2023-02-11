ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Paarl West Indies 135-7 (20 overs): Matthews 42 (32), Campbelle 34 (37); Ecclestone 3-23 England 138-3 (14.3 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40* (30), Dunkley 34 (18); Henry 2-30 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England demonstrated their new aggressive style in superb fashion as they powered to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in their opening game at the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Pre-match conversations have been dominated by the new approach and England raced to their target of 136 in 14.3 overs in a devastating show of power, innovation and skill in the scorching heat of Paarl.

Opener Sophia Dunkley epitomised the approach with a blistering 34 off 17 balls, while Alice Capsey hit three boundaries in her 13.

Nat Sciver-Brunt finished 40 not out and captain Heather Knight 32 as the pair made an unbroken 67 to guide England home with 33 balls to spare.

West Indies made 135-7 from their 20 overs with opener and captain Hayley Matthews making an impressive 42 off 32 balls, while Shemaine Campbelle also added 34.

World number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3-23, while Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn both claimed one each, alongside two run-outs in a solid fielding performance by England.

England face Ireland in their next game on Monday (13:00 GMT), while West Indies play India on Wednesday.

England back up pre-tournament words

The win, and the manner in which it was achieved, was devastating and sets the perfect tone for England, who lost their opening game against South Africa in the 2020 edition.

There were few faults in the field, with the bowlers targeting the stumps throughout, and they were backed up by a near faultless fielding performance.

There were 12 wides, with Lauren Bell, playing in her first World Cup match, culpable for five as she struggled initially with the wind and that is an area England will look to improve.

Ecclestone underlined her status as the best in the world by removing Matthews, who had attacked England in the powerplay and played really nicely through the off side, before returning to take two more wickets in the penultimate over.

England took four wickets for 38 runs in the final five overs and that allowed them to restrict West Indies to a total that was eventually well below what was required.

Dunkley was aggressive from the off and struck a beautiful six and then two fours off Matthews, before she was dismissed by a superb return catch by Chinelle Henry.

However England's mantra was evident in every batter as someone else took on the mantle every time a wicket fell and their 58-2 off the six-over powerplay was their highest in a World Cup.

Nat Sciver-Brunt demonstrated her usual power with the leg-side profitable, while Knight sealed the win with a six over cover, with the pair alleviating any potential nerves when England fell to 71-3.

England's final run-rate of over 9.5 was a record for a side chasing more than 100 in the eight editions of the tournament and gives them a very healthy net run-rate that could become important as the group stages progress.

'A good statement' - reaction

England captain Heather Knight: "They put us under massive pressure and we responded really well. It wasn't our best fielding and bowling performance. The attitude with the bat was exactly what we want to do.

"We want to take the game on and entertain as well. We have set up our order to go hard at the top and we have depth to adapt if we need to. We made a good statement today."

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews: "We spoke about getting above 145 or 150. We had a decent start weren't able to capitalise on the end but it was still a fighting total.

"Every match is very important but the next one is crucial after today. We will take the positives and look at what we can do a bit better."

Player of the match Nat Sciver-Brunt talking to BBC Test Match Special: "That is the way we've been playing and there is no reason we should change it now. We're really happy to get over the line with a good few balls to spare and that is testament to the way we want to play.

"I felt frustrated in the field that we weren't getting wickets or playing as we had been so far but we didn't lose focus and then we were able to focus on getting those wickets.

"We have fielded a lot better than that since we've been here. That is definitely something we'll be looking to improve ahead of the next game."