ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Paarl West Indies 135-7 (20 overs): Matthews 42 (32), Campbelle 34 (37); Ecclestone 3-23 England 138-3 (14.3 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40* (30), Dunkley 34 (18); Henry 2-30 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England demonstrated their new aggressive style in superb fashion as they powered to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in their opening game at the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Pre-match conversations have been dominated by the new approach and England raced to their target of 136 in 14.3 overs in a devastating show of power, innovation and skill in the scorching heat of Paarl.

Opener Sophia Dunkley epitomised the approach with a blistering 34 off 17 balls, while Alice Capsey hit three boundaries in her 13.

Nat Sciver-Brunt finished 40 not out and captain Heather Knight 32 as the pair made an unbroken 67 to guide England home with 33 balls to spare.

West Indies made 135-7 from their 20 overs with opener and captain Hayley Matthews making an impressive 42 off 32 balls, while Shemaine Campbelle also added 34.

World number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3-23, while Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Sarah Glenn both claimed one each, alongside two run-outs in a solid fielding performance by England.

England face Ireland in their next game on Monday (13:00 GMT), while West Indies play India on Wednesday.

