Toby Roland-Jones: Bowler to captain Middlesex in County Championship
Middlesex have appointed Toby Roland-Jones as captain for red-ball cricket, while Stephen Eskinazi will lead the club again in both white-ball formats.
Fast bowler Roland-Jones takes over after Australia international Peter Handscomb and seam bowler Tim Murtagh skippered the side last season.
The 35-year-old has taken 453 wickets in 122 first-class appearances for the Lord's-based outfit.
Eskinazi scored a total of 1,089 runs in white-ball competition in 2022.
"With Tim now moving into a player-coach role this year, we've made the tough decision to give the captaincy to another senior member of the group," Middlesex head coach Richard Johnson told the club website.
"In Toby, we have someone who is highly respected in the dressing room and is a natural born leader.
"Last season, and for the previous couple of years before that, Eski has been one of the best white-ball operators in the country. Last year under his guidance we showed significant improvement."