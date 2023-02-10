Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Toby Roland-Jones played in four Test matches for England in 2017, taking 17 wickets at an average of 19.64

Middlesex have appointed Toby Roland-Jones as captain for red-ball cricket, while Stephen Eskinazi will lead the club again in both white-ball formats.

Fast bowler Roland-Jones takes over after Australia international Peter Handscomb and seam bowler Tim Murtagh skippered the side last season.

The 35-year-old has taken 453 wickets in 122 first-class appearances for the Lord's-based outfit.

Eskinazi scored a total of 1,089 runs in white-ball competition in 2022.

"With Tim now moving into a player-coach role this year, we've made the tough decision to give the captaincy to another senior member of the group," Middlesex head coach Richard Johnson told the club website. external-link

"In Toby, we have someone who is highly respected in the dressing room and is a natural born leader.

"Last season, and for the previous couple of years before that, Eski has been one of the best white-ball operators in the country. Last year under his guidance we showed significant improvement."