Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jon Lewis made his one day international debut in 2005 against Bangladesh

England head coach Jon Lewis has been appointed to lead Women's Premier League (WPL) side UP Warriorz.

The UP Warriorz, who will be based in Lucknow, are one of five teams involved in the inaugural WPL, which starts on 4 March.

Lewis was bowling coach for the England men's team in 2021, before taking up his current role with England's women.

"I expect this to be a fascinating insight into the depth of cricket in India," said Lewis.

"The WPL is a huge step forward for women's cricket globally and I am excited to be an integral part of this journey."

Former India wicketkeeper Anju Jain has been named as assistant coach and ex-Australia cricketer Ashley Noffke will be the bowling coach.

The five teams in the WPL are UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.