Matthew Maynard will continue to coach Glamorgan in Championship matches in 2023 but the county will recruit a separate limited-overs coach

Glamorgan's cricketers will visit Zimbabwe for their pre-season preparations, in their first spell abroad since before the Covid pandemic.

They will be in southern Africa between March 1st and 17th.

Glamorgan will face Durham while there, as well as playing local opponents in red-ball and limited-overs matches.

"Zimbabwe offers a great chance for us to hone our outdoor skills before the beginning of the season," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

The county will also play a three-day fixture against Somerset in Taunton between 27 and 29 March, before hosting the Cardiff UCCE students at Sophia Gardens between 1 and 3 April.

Glamorgan have had pre-season camps in South Africa previously, as well as La Manga in Spain, but this will be their first time in Zimbabwe.

Kiran Carlson and Harare-born Eddie Byrom have been playing for Zimbabwean side Mid West Rhinos in recent months.

"We have heard great things from Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom, who have been playing domestic cricket out there all winter," said Wallace.

"We can't wait to join up with them and play some competitive cricket before our opening Championship fixture against Gloucestershire."

Glamorgan begin their division two campaign at home to their west country rivals on Thursday, 6 April.