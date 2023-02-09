Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Felix Organ played in all 14 of Hampshire's County Championship games in 2022

Hampshire all-rounder Felix Organ has signed a new deal until 2024.

The 23-year-old played in all 14 County Championship games last season, scoring 726 runs and taking 10 wickets.

"Felix is a versatile cricketer and an infectious character who adds in equal measure both on and off the pitch," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club website. external-link

"His game continues to develop and we look forward to seeing him build on an encouraging 2022."

Organ, who was born in Australia, hit two centuries in the Championship last season including a career best 118 against Gloucestershire.

The former Hampshire Academy captain has made 55 appearances for the club across all formats including 19 List A fixtures and three T20 games.

"Playing for Hampshire has been my whole life, so to be able to extend this journey means so much to me," Organ said.

"After an encouraging and successful season last year, we are now working towards growing and developing even further to secure even more success for this great club.

"Hopefully we can win some more trophies in that time, and I can be a part of that."