Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia's 177 was their lowest total in the first innings of a Test since 2016

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, first Test, Nagpur (day one): Australia 177: Labuschagne 49; Jadeja 5-47 India 77-1: Rohit 56*; Murphy 1-13 India trail by 77 runs Scorecard

India dominated the opening day of their series against Australia to take control of the first Test in Nagpur.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 5-47 on his return from injury as Australia were dismissed for 177 on a turning pitch soon after tea.

A steady stand of 82 between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith had taken the tourists to 84-2 before a collapse of 8-93 against India's three spinners.

The hosts then moved to 77-1, captain Rohit Sharma ending the day 56 not out.

Australia and India are the top two sides in the rankings and the World Test Championship standings with India needing a 3-1 victory in the much-anticipated series to guarantee qualification for the showpiece final at The Oval this summer.

Australia, currently top of the standings, need to only draw one of the four Tests to guarantee their place. They are also looking to end India's run of 15 successive series wins at home - a run going back to 2012.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner fell to seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami respectively in the first three overs, with both openers dismissed for one.

Labuschagne and Smith then steadied Australia for the rest of the morning session, seemingly moving their side into a decent position.

But Labuschagne was stumped off Jadeja for 49 four overs after lunch and the left-arm spinner then trapped Matt Renshaw lbw for a first-ball duck.

Jadeja, who had not played for India since August because of a knee injury, also bowled Smith through the gate for 37 while recording his 11th Test five-wicket haul.

Talk about the pitch external-link - India have been accused of only watering and rolling certain parts of the wicket to produce a turning surface to suit their spinners - dominated the build-up to the match but, while eight wickets fell to spin, the movement was rarely excessive.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-42, including his 450th Test wicket. He reached the landmark in 88 matches, the second fastest behind Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan who took his 450th wicket in his 80th Test.

Australia were poor in their 24 overs with the ball, allowing India to serenely progress to 76-0 before KL Rahul chipped a return catch back to debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy in the penultimate over.