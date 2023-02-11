Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Shikha Pandey became the first Indian female cricketer to score a half-century and take three wickets in the same match in 2014

India's Women's Under-19 World Cup success has inspired the senior side heading into their own T20 World Cup, says all-rounder Shikha Pandey.

India won the inaugural U19 World Cup final by seven wickets against England in South Africa last month.

"The whole team were an inspiration back home," said Pandey, before India's opening game against Pakistan.

"We all said that if they have done it, we need to do it for the country as well."

Pandey, 33, who has only recently returned to the India team, added: "After the 2017 Women's World Cup where we lost to England in the final, a lot of people said that was the watershed moment.

"But I think the World Cup coming to India is. For a young kid too see that it motivates them.

"It is just the beginning of something really spectacular for cricket in India, having women who are 15-years-old on a winning World Cup side shows where the sport is going."

Pandey, has high hopes for India going into the senior team's own World Cup, which is being hosted by South Africa.

"I think we are good contenders," she said. "I'm really excited to play alongside top international cricketers around the world and learning how they prepare.

"I think we have a really good chance of winning the World Cup."

'Verma can help the game grow'

India will be hoping for lots of runs from teenage opener Shafali Verma during the World Cup

Captaining the winning side was 19-year-old all-rounder Shafali Verma, India's youngest ever Twenty20 international player.

Verma has also been named in the squad for the World Cup alongside U19 team-mate Richa Ghosh.

"I wish I was like Shafali Verma sometimes because she doesn't carry any baggage with her and she is someone who is really confident about her abilities," said Pandey.

"She is a very jolly character and is all about enjoying the moment. Characters like Shafali can only help the game grow back home."

'I was heartbroken'

Pandey made her T20 international debut in 2014 against Bangladesh and in August of the same year, she made her one-day international and Test cricket debuts, both against England.

She is now set to make a comeback after 15 months out and is ready for redemption after being left out of India's World Cup squad last year.

"At any level you play cricket your ultimate goal is to play for your country and to win the World Cup so I'm hoping we go one step further this time and win it," she said.

"It feels really good to be back in the side, I've worked really hard for the past year and I've had to do the hard work to reach where I have.

"I was heartbroken very honestly, I am human at the end of the day. I've always been taught as a kid that dreams don't turn to dust and hard work never goes to waste so I just kept working hard and I knew that I had a lot of cricket left in me."

And finally... that delivery!

During India's tour of Australia in 2021, seamer Pandey dismissed Alyssa Healy with what some commentators dubbed "he ball of the century", after it seamed back in sharply to bowl the Australia batter after pitching outside off stump.

Reminiscing about the wicket, Pandey described it as an "inswinger's dream delivery".

"It was special to get her out because Healy is the kind of player that can take the game away from you in a span of four or five overs," recalled Pandey.

"I'm really happy that the ball came through and when I'm no longer playing cricket, it'll be remembered."