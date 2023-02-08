Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Tye helped Perth Scorchers win the Big Bash title last weekend, beating Brisbane Heat

Northamptonshire have signed Australia pace bowler Andrew Tye for this summer's T20 Blast.

Tye, 36, is the second highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash with 144 and has over 300 from 211 T20 matches.

He played seven ODIs and 32 T20 internationals for Australia between 2016 and 2021 and joins compatriot Chris Lynn in the Steelbacks squad.

"He's an amazing addition and gives our team a great balance," Northants head coach John Sadler said.

Tye has previous experience of county cricket with Gloucestershire, as well as appearing in the Indian Premier League.

"AJ's got a fantastic record in T20 cricket and we were looking for someone to come in and bring real experience to the attack, someone that can bowl the tough overs in the latter part of the innings and be a banker for us at the death," added Steelbacks captain Josh Cobb.

Northants won the T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016 and start this season's campaign with a home game against Worcestershire Rapids on Wednesday, 24 May.