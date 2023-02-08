James Harris rejoined Glamorgan from Middlesex for the 2022 season on a three-year contract

Glamorgan all-rounder James Harris has been re-elected for a second two-year term as Professional Cricket Association (PCA) chair.

Harris, 32, first joined the PCA in 2017 while playing for Middlesex and became a vice chair in 2020 alongside England captain Heather Knight.

His tenure will end in 2025 as PCA rules state chairs can serve a maximum of two two-year stints.

Harris is "looking forward to pushing through some meaningful change".

He added: "From an EDI (equality, diversity and inclusion) standpoint I think the PCA has done a lot of really good work and the appointment of Donna Fraser as (PCA) EDI Director is very exciting and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.

"One thing I'd like to focus on is the importance of the reps role and making sure that they feel well compensated and a big part of the PCA because they do some really valuable work at the clubs.

"The PCA has a huge role to play in the evolution of the game worldwide, we need to make sure that we're moving forward with the game, keeping pace with the game, because there's so many opportunities to play around the world in different tournaments which wasn't available 10 years ago."

PCA chief executive Rob Lynch said: "A lot has happened in the world of cricket in the last two years and James has been as been at the forefront of the change in England and Wales.

"I'm looking forward to continuing our strong working relationship and strategic planning for the next two years."